UK weather: Flights delayed and cancelled due to cold snap

Daniel Thomas & Lora Jones - Business reporters, BBC News
·5 min read
A Ryanair plane stuck at Stansted
Planes at Stansted were seen blanketed in snow on Sunday night

Passengers face delays and cancellations at airports on Monday after snow, ice and freezing fog swept the UK.

Gatwick and Stansted airports closed their runways on Sunday due to the bad weather.

Flights have since resumed but many have been cancelled or pushed back.

A yellow weather warning is in place for Scotland, Northern Ireland, much of England and parts of Wales, with disruption set to continue.

Trains have also been delayed and drivers warned to take care after several motorway accidents.

Those travelling to UK airports have been urged to check their travel plans and flight status with their airline before setting off.

A total of 316 flights were cancelled across Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Stansted, Glasgow, Belfast International and Bristol airports over the weekend, roughly 11% of all scheduled flights, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

About 37 flights were cancelled from Gatwick before lunchtime on Monday, with EasyJet the worst affected airline.

More than 40 flights had also been cancelled at Stansted.

London City Airport said it was "experiencing some disruption this morning" due to aircraft being out of position after the "significant amount of cancellations" on Sunday night.

Edmund O'Leary told the BBC he was stranded in Malta after his return flight to Gatwick with British Airways was cancelled twice.

He said that he hoped to have an idea by Monday evening when he would be able to return to the UK.

Although he felt communication had been poor, he said the British Airways staff on the ground were very helpful in terms of sorting out accommodation on Sunday night for passengers.

Heathrow and Gatwick affected

About 50 flights were cancelled at Heathrow on Monday, after freezing fog resulted in air traffic control restrictions on the number of aircraft that could land and depart per hour over the weekend.

"We encourage passengers to check their flight status with their airline for the latest information," a spokeswoman said.

British Airways, Heathrow's biggest airline, said it had apologised to customers and was refunding or rebooking anyone whose flight had been cancelled and providing refreshment and hotel vouchers where needed.

Gatwick Airport temporarily closed one of its runways at 17:55 GMT on Sunday due to snow and reopened it at 20:00 when conditions were safer.

On Monday, it said there were still delays and cancellations affecting the airport and urged passengers to contact their airlines directly.

A spokesperson for London Luton Airport warned that there could be disruption to flights and also advised passengers to allow extra time when travelling to the airport.

Some passengers complained on Sunday about a lack of information from airlines on the cancellations.

Others said they had been unable to get off planes due to the icy conditions.

Road and rail disruption

Heavy snowfall caused a series of traffic collisions on Sunday, as many drivers were faced with treacherous conditions.

Motorists were urged to adjust their driving to the freezing conditions on Monday morning.

The RAC's spokesman said that by 17:00, 9,000 people had called in asking for help, having broken down.

They added that drivers should only set off if they feel confident enough to do so, and that sticking to main roads which are more likely to be gritted would help.

They also told drivers to pack a blanket and fully-charged phone in case of a breakdown.

Sam told BBC 5 Live that she and her family had been stuck in their car for more than eight hours without food and only one small bottle of water during an arduous journey home from London to Thame in Oxfordshire.

The family left the O2 Centre in London at 23:00 on Sunday night after attending the Jingle Bell Ball and had not left their car since, travelling along the M11 and M25.

National Highways has said that the section of the M25 that was closed in both directions between junctions 23 and 25 has now reopened.

However, there are still about 11 miles of congestion in the anti-clockwise direction, it added.

Other roads in the area with long delays include the M11, M2, A21, A27 and A249, according to the agency.

Train lines across the country have also been affected by the weather.

Passengers at King's Cross station on Monday 12 December
Passengers at a busy King's Cross station waited for further information on their services.

Southeastern Railways has lifted its advice not to travel on the railway today. But customers are advised to check their routes before they set off.

Meanwhile, Avanti West Coast said it was seeing some last-minute cancellations because of the weather and staff sickness.

There will also be no trains between Wrexham Central and Bidston until the end of the day.

The Met Office has also issued a fresh weather warning for ice for the East Midlands, the east of England, London and south-east England.

"Lying snow and icy patches will lead to difficult travel conditions during Monday and into Tuesday," it says.

Banner saying 'Get in touch'
Banner saying 'Get in touch'

Have your travel plans been disrupted? Share your experiences haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.

Latest Stories

  • Kemi Badenoch flies to India for trade deal talks

    The negotiations are the first formal round of talks since July.

  • London weather: Travel chaos as capital blanketed by snow and freezing fog

    Scores of flights affected at Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted and London City; Tube severely disrupted ahead of week of chaos

  • This TikTok May Explain Why The UK Feels Even Colder Than Canada Right Now

    Time to get your physics hat on.

  • USA Basketball to play men's World Cup group games in Manila

    USA Basketball will play all its games at next year’s World Cup in Manila and won’t need to travel during the tournament, assuming the American men qualify for the event. FIBA, the sport’s governing body, made the announcement Monday. The World Cup is being contested in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan next summer and each of those host nations got to pick one team that they wanted to have for the group stages. The Philippines chose the U.S. Japan picked Slovenia, a team led by Luka Doncic.

  • High court won't hear Title IX case involving Michigan State

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it won't take the plunge into a dispute over Michigan State University's decision to end its swimming-and-diving teams, a decision female athletes sued over. The case was one of many the high court rejected Monday. As is typical, the justices didn't comment in turning away the case. The dispute the justices rejected stems from MSU's decision to end its men’s and women’s swimming-and-diving teams after the 2021 season. The school cited cost as the reason,

  • K-pop: The rise of the virtual girl bands

    They may sing and dance like other musicians but they are made with artificial intelligence.

  • Argentina win would be Croatia’s ‘greatest historical game’, coach says

    The two sides meet in the first World Cup semi-final on Tuesday night

  • Cars Struggle on Snow-Covered London Roads

    Cars struggled in the heavy snow that fell on roads in London on Sunday, December 11.This video showing a man pushing a car in heavy snow was captured by Daniel Simion, who said it was filmed near Alexandra Palace in London.The UK Met Office had issued a weather warning advising of snow and ice for parts of southeast England on Sunday evening. The conditions caused some travel disruption, with motorists stranded on London’s M25 motorway, while flights were cancelled and delayed at Gatwick and Stansted airports. Credit: Daniel Simion via Storyful

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Gustavsson earns first career shutout as Wild defeat Canucks 3-0

    VANCOUVER — Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots for his first NHL shutout and Connor Dewar broke the Vancouver Canucks' back with a short-handed goal as the Minnesota Wild used a 3-0 victory to end a two-game losing skid. “It’s a relief,” said Gustavsson, who was playing in his 37th career game after being traded to the Wild in July from the Ottawa Senators. “It was really nice. “It’s been close. You set a few small goals along the way. I wanted to win in the NHL and now we’ve got a shutout. Now w

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w