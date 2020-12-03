UK weather: First winter snow expected today as temperatures plummet

The Met Office has issued the first severe weather warning for snow and ice (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A cascade of snow is expected across the North of the UK today and bitterly cold weather will grip all regions.

As temperatures struggled to remain much above zero overnight, the Met Office issued the first severe weather warning for snow and ice of the winter months.

The risk of wintry showers is largely confined to higher ground across Scotland, Wales and northern England, such as the Pennines and the Yorkshire Moors.

However, parts of Scotland could see 2cm of snow in low levels, and Northern Ireland has been warned of “treacherous” icy conditions.

Parts of the south will also begin to feel the winter chill, with temperatures dipping down to -1C (30F) in south-west London.

Traffic Scotland operator manager Douglas Cairns said a record number of gritters have been made available to keep traffic moving this winter.

“The first severe weather warning of the winter for snow and ice is always a timely reminder for people to check they are winter-ready and have made appropriate preparations,” he said.

Although Scotland is preparing, the majority of England and Wales will only experience showery rain throughout Thursday, with some sharp winds felt in the South East.

Gales are likely on Friday across the North, and it’ll remain frosty and unsettled as low pressure brings strong winds to many parts of the UK.

Some snow will remain, but mostly across the Scottish hills.

It will stay cold into the weekend, but the Met Office is forecasting a gradual easing of showers with “increasing amounts of sunshine” by Sunday.

