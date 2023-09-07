UK weather: England records hottest day of the year so far

Hottest day of year - Alamy

Today is the hottest day of the year with temperatures reaching 32.6C in Wisley, Surrey, the Met Office confirmed.

Temperatures were at their highest since 2016 on Wednesday with conditions reaching 32C in Kew Gardens in west London.

Forecasters expect further rises as the week continues with the heatwave predicted to peak on Saturday at 33C in London.

It comes after the UK Health Security Agency issued an amber heat health alert across England until 9pm on Sunday.

