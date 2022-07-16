UK weather: Demand for air-conditioned hotel rooms soars as Britain prepares for record 40C heat

People soak up the Saturday morning sunshine in the seaside resort of Lyme Regis - Celia McMahon/Alamy Live News

People anxious to stay cool during the heatwave are booking air-conditioned hotel rooms.

A national emergency has been declared after the Met Office issued a red extreme heat warning for the first time. Temperatures could hit 40C.

The alert, which means there is risk to life and changes to daily routines are needed, has triggered warnings from the travel and health sectors, with people urged to use transport only if necessary and take care to avoid the sun.

Hotels are seeing a rise in demand in the heatwave as people book rooms equipped with air conditioning.

Adrian Darling, 40, has booked accommodation at a Premier Inn hotel in Bedford for Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures are set to peak, at a cost of £210.

“It was expensive, but we have a newborn, so we were a bit concerned about how hot our house would get,” he said. “Our town house gets so hot during normal summer temperatures, so we were really concerned about the kids. We have three young children and a baby under one month old.”

Kenneth Wilson wrote on Twitter: “It’s so serious that as I’m working during the heatwave I’ve got an aircon hotel room so I can sleep in the daytime to be able to work at night over Monday and Tuesday.”

But Ellen Gofton wrote on Twitter that the heatwave highlighted the disparity between rich and poor communities.

She said: “Watching the realities of wealth and the climate crisis play out in the local mums WhatsApp group: one mum in a two bed top floor flat asking for advice on how to cool it, someone replies saying she’s booked a hotel with air con for next week.”

A Premier Inn spokesman said the hotel chain usually sees an increase in bookings during the summer period and that “there is high demand for all our rooms at the moment”. But the spokesman added that it was difficult to determine whether this was specifically related to the heatwave.

Crowds flocked to Broadstairs beach, in Kent, to enjoy the hot weather - Gareth Fuller/PA

Cobra meeting called

Ministers have ordered an emergency Cobra meeting on Saturday to brace for Britain’s red alert heatwave, which is set to peak on Tuesday with an 80 per cent chance the temperature will top the UK record of 38.7C, set in Cambridge in 2019.

The first national heat health emergency has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency, meaning transport systems, food, water, energy supplies and businesses could be at risk.

There is a 50 per cent chance that temperatures of more than 40C will be seen, likely to be along the A1 corridor, forecasters said.

As officials prepared contingency plans, Downing Street confirmed it was convening a third Cobra meeting this week. A Government spokesman said: “The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Kit Malthouse, will chair a ministerial Cobra meeting on the response to the heatwave this afternoon.”

It came as Londoners were told not to travel on Monday and Tuesday. Andy Lord, Transport for London’s chief operating officer, said: “Due to the exceptionally hot weather that is expected next week, customers should only use London’s transport network for essential journeys.

“If customers do need to travel, they should check before they travel as we are expecting there to be some impact to Tube and rail services as a result of temporary speed restrictions we will need to introduce to keep everyone safe. It is also vital that customers always carry water at all times with them when travelling.”

Delays are also expected on roads and railways, emergency services are preparing for high demand and some hospitals have cancelled routine operations.

Warning of the risk of heat stroke and heat exhaustion, Prof Penny Endersby, the chief executive at the Met Office, said on Friday: “Our lifestyles and our infrastructure is not adapted to what is coming.”

Outside the hottest central belt of England, the mercury is still forecast to be widely in the mid-30C range elsewhere in England and Wales over the coming days.