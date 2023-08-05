UK weather: 'Danger to life' warning as 'atrocious' Storm Antoni arrives

Four weather warnings are in force today as Storm Antoni hits the UK - bringing heavy rain and strong winds that are rarely seen in the summer.

Forecasters fear gusts could be in excess of 60mph in the worst-affected areas, with a "good chance" of travel disruption and power cuts.

The Met Office has issued:

• An amber warning for wind in southwest Wales from 11am to 7pm

• An amber warning for wind in southwest England from 11am to 7pm

• A wider yellow warning for wind across southern parts of the UK from 8am to 8pm

• A yellow warning for rain covering most of Northern Ireland from midnight to 11am

Amber warnings indicate there is an increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather, and mean people should consider changing their plans and taking action to protect themselves and their property.

According to the Met Office, Storm Antoni will be "potentially disruptive" as it moves from west to east - and it is likely that some roads and bridges will need to close.

Few parts of the UK will escape downpours, cloud and cold conditions - with low pressure persisting following the sixth-wettest July in history.

Chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: "Northern Ireland is likely to see some of the highest rainfall totals, with 40 to 60mm falling in some spots, but 20 to 30mm more widely.

"Away from the warning area many will still see a very wet day, especially in north Wales and north England."

The RAC has warned that Saturday is shaping up to be "the worst day on the roads of summer so far" - and to make matters worse, an estimated four million cars are set to embark on leisure trips this weekend.

Spokesman Rod Dennis said: "Conditions will be atrocious with a wholly unpleasant mix of very strong winds and locally intense rainfall.

"The best advice is to slow down significantly to stay safe and avoid exposed moorland and coastal routes until the storm passes."

He urged drivers towing caravans and trailers to take extra care, bikes and boxes on roofs should be secured properly, and motorists should keep an eye out for fallen trees.

Some outdoor events planned for this weekend have already been cancelled, with Dorset jazz festival Stompin' on the Quomps postponed for the first time in its 30-year history.

About 10,000 people were expected to attend, but organisers were concerned for the safety of both traders and spectators alike.

Antoni is the second storm to cross the UK in five days - and although temperatures are set to hit the mid-teens, it won't feel like it.

Winds are set to ease as the afternoon progresses, with rain clearing from eastern areas early on Sunday to leave a quieter day with sunshine and showers for most.

Sky weather presenter Jo Wheeler said we could see high pressure attempt to build from next week, "with a better chance of seeing more settled conditions".