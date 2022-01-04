UK weather: cold snap brings snow and ice as temperatures plummet

Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA

Winter weather conditions have returned to the UK with warnings of bitterly cold temperatures, localised blizzards and snow and ice in parts of northern England and northern Scotland.

The Met Office on Tuesday issued a yellow weather warning of icy patches for northern England. In northern Scotland, a yellow warning was given for snow showers and ice, while “very strong winds” in the far north were expected to bring travel delays and short-term power cuts.

The warnings came after a spell of extremely mild weather, with record New Year’s Eve temperatures across the UK with the highest, 16.5C, recorded in Bala in north Wales.

Forecasters said the whole of the UK would be “noticeably colder” on Tuesday with, for example, the temperature in Shap, Cumbria, falling to -6C early on Tuesday morning.

Temperatures are expected to peak at about 8C in England and 4C in Scotland but winds could make it feel much chillier. “It will definitely be colder, so if you’re going out, think about an extra layer,” said the Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge.

He said there might be snow over the Pennines and North Yorkshire moors. In Aberdeenshire and northern and eastern Scotland, winds of up to 80mph could create “localised blizzard conditions”.

Many areas of the UK remain at risk of flooding. In England, there were on Tuesday 54 flood alerts and 10 flood warnings on the east coast as a result of higher than normal tides. In Scotland, there were eight flood alerts and nine warnings. In Wales, a flood alert for the north Wales coast, from the Dee estuary to the east coast of Anglesey, was due to remain in place until Wednesday.

Temperatures are likely to remain cold for the rest of the week, Partridge said: “It’s basically what we should have for this time in January … it’s just that we’ve been so mild for so long that it’s suddenly a bit of a shock to the system.”