UK weather: Cobra meeting called as Britain prepares for record 40C heat

Holidaymakers and locals soak up the morning sunshine at the seaside resort of Lyme Regis - Celia McMahon / Alamy Live News

Ministers have ordered an emergency Cobra meeting this afternoon to brace for Britain’s red-alert heatwave threatening a 40C scorcher.

The heatwave currently sizzling much of the country is set to peak on Tuesday, with an 80 per cent chance the mercury will top the UK's record temperature of 38.7C.

An unprecedented “red warning” has been declared across the central belt of England between London, Manchester and York by the Met Office, which told the public it is not safe to "play in the sun".

The first “national heat-health emergency” has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency, meaning transport systems, food, water, energy supplies and businesses could be at risk.

There is a 50 per cent chance that temperatures of more than 40C will be seen, likely along the A1 corridor, forecasters said.

As officials prepare contingency plans, Downing Street has confirmed it is convening a third meeting this week of the Cobra (Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms) civil contingencies committee on Saturday.

A Government spokesman said: “The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Kit Malthouse will chair a ministerial COBR meeting on the response to the heatwave this afternoon.”

Early birds in Lyme Regis, Dorset on Saturday - Celia McMahon / Alamy Live News

It comes as Londoners have been told not to travel on Monday and Tuesday.

Andy Lord, Transport for London’s chief operating officer, said: “Due to the exceptionally hot weather that is expected next week, customers should only use London's transport network for essential journeys.

"If customers do need to travel, they should check before they travel as we are expecting there to be some impact to Tube and rail services as a result of temporary speed restrictions we will need to introduce to keep everyone safe," he added.

"It is also vital that customers always carry water at all times with them when travelling."

Delays are also expected on roads and railways, emergency services are preparing to be stretched, and some hospitals have cancelled routine operations.

Warning of the risk of heat stroke and heat exhaustion, Prof Penny Endersby, the chief executive at the Met Office, warned on Friday: “Our lifestyles and our infrastructure is not adapted to what is coming.”

Outside of the hottest central belt of England, the mercury is still forecast to be widely in the mid-30C range elsewhere in England and Wales over the coming days.

The UK’s current record temperature is 38.7C (101.7F), set in Cambridge in 2019.