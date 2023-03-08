UK weather: Arctic cold snap to bring more sleet and snow as temperatures plunge

Chanel Zagon
·1 min read
More snow and icy conditions are expected today - PA
More snow and icy conditions are expected today - PA

An Arctic blast intensifying across the UK is set to bring more sleet and snow to parts of southern England and south Wales on Wednesday.

The Met Office's early morning radar showed an area of rain moving in from the south and west which was starting to turn increasingly to sleet and snow as it pushed north and east. Scattered snow and hail showers are also set to impact Scotland's northern coasts.

The forecasting body's chief meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said the weather could cut off rural communities in the north and impact travel over the next few days across southern England and south Wales.

Several national severe warnings for snow and ice have been issued, with the Met Office saying further warnings, or updates to the current warnings, are "very likely".

Follow the latest updates

Latest Stories

  • Sydney records hottest day in two years as 40C temperatures threaten homes

    Temperatures have reached 40C in parts of eastern Australia as an autumn heatwave saw fires threaten properties and forced schools to be closed. Sydney recorded its hottest day in more than two years with temperatures reaching 37.6 (99.7F) as nearly 40 bushfires broke out, while many people flocked to the beach to enjoy the hot weather. Temperatures in Penrith, which is 35 miles west of Sydney, hit 40.1C (104.2F) on Monday afternoon, while some inland towns reached nearly 41C (105.8F).

  • ‘Ghost of the mountains’ spotted running along rocky slopes in India, video shows

    The family of elusive creatures was seen running, jumping and reuniting.

  • Red tide has overtaken much of Florida's southwest coast. See the hot spots.

    The red tide in Florida washed up many dead fish on the state's southwestern coast. This map shows where the red tide is now.

  • Rescuers rush to save whale believed to be caught in a net. Something else was wrong

    The 55-foot-long creature was spotted off the coast of Spain.

  • Quick blast of wet snow to start the week in southern Ontario

    A quick clipper system moving through southern Ontario on Monday will bring snow, rain, and possibly mixed precipitation to start the work week.

  • The coming EV batteries will sweep away fossil fuel transport, with or without net zero

    The Argonne National Laboratory in the US has essentially cracked the battery technology for electric vehicles, discovering a way to raise the future driving range of standard EVs to a thousand miles or more. It promises to do so cheaply without exhausting the global supply of critical minerals in the process.

  • Toronto hopes to clear snow by week's end, but forecasts suggest more winter weather looms

    The City of Toronto says it hopes to finish clearing snow left behind from last weekend's major snowstorm in the coming days, but meteorologists say there may be more snow in store later this week. Barbara Gray, transportation services manager for the City of Toronto, says snow plowing operations are mostly completed and crews are focusing on cleaning up blocked sidewalks and bike lanes, and will start to remove snow from large piles that are restricting traffic. "I'm hopeful that we'll get it a

  • Ontario approves First Nations' plan to build road to Ring of Fire

    TORONTO — Ontario says it has approved a plan to build a road to potential mining sites in the Ring of Fire. But Mining Minister George Pirie has refused to answer when the road would be built. The province says the plan was designed and put forward by Webequie First Nation and Marten Falls First Nation. The region about 500 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay is said to be rich in critical minerals and the province has made long-standing promises to develop and mine the area. Webequie First Nat

  • Odds of El Niño returning to California are increasing. Would it bring even more rain?

    The rare 'triple dip' of La Niña was the first time in the 21st century the system appeared three years in a row. Now it could give way to El Niño.

  • A YouTuber charged a non-Tesla EV at a Supercharger and it 'descended into chaos'

    Tesla began opening some of its Superchargers to non-Tesla EVs last month, but it could quickly become a headache for Tesla owners.

  • 13 times solar storms caused freak events on Earth, from detonating mines to crashing financial markets

    Our sun is getting active, meaning more solar storms could affect Earth. Past eruptions have killed satellites, cast votes, and caused blackouts.

  • March came in like a lion, but can and will it go 'out like a lamb?'

    We took a deep look at the popular March weather myth to see if there is any truth to it, despite the month coming in like a lion for some this year.

  • Hiker collapses and dies on ‘rugged’ and ‘dangerous’ trail in Texas national park

    No shade or water makes it a dangerous trail to attempt in the heat of the afternoon, park staff said.

  • Red tide is blanketing some Florida beaches: What you need to know about the toxic algae

    Is red tide harmful to humans? What exactly is red tide? Here's what to know as Southwest Florida deals with high levels of algal bloom.

  • 'Disaster' in Crestline as California Residents Trapped by Heavy Snow

    Residents in Crestline, California, have branded a lack of snow-clearing in their town a “disaster,” as local media reported homeowners have been trapped behind towering snowdrifts after recent winter storms.Footage recorded by Anita Hodson shows houses blocked behind tall snowdrifts in Crestline, north of San Bernardino. Hodson estimated the biggest snowdrifts to be 20 feet tall and 10 feet wide.The footage also shows fallen trees and branches littering the roads.“The area in the San Bernardino mountains is in a dire situation,” Hodson told Storyful, "They removed all the plows off the mountain early on in the snowstorm to clear a highway so all the snow built up on all the roads.“In some instances people are trapped in their homes. They can’t get food and some are cut off, with no electricity and no internet. The response has been terrible. We need a light shone on this disaster,” Hodson said.Hodson’s concerns were echoed in local media, with one resident calling Crestline a “disaster zone.”California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in 13 counties in California, including San Bernardino County, where Crestline is located, on March 1 following intense snowfall in the state.The governor’s office said on Sunday that more than seven million cubic yards of snow had been removed from state highways in San Bernardino County by March 4. Credit: Anita Hodson via Storyful

  • Sydney swelters through hottest day in two years

    STORY: Penrith, a suburb in western Sydney, recorded 40.1 degrees Celsius on Monday afternoon - the hottest day since Jan. 26, 2021 - while some inland towns reached nearly 41 degrees.Total fire bans are now in place for multiple regions across most of New South Wales (NSW), while 35 public schools, mostly in inland regions, have been closed due to the severe heat. The hot and dry conditions are likely to persist until Wednesday (March 8), according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

  • Nearly two dozen sharks found dead after two killer whales' 'surgical' feeding frenzy

    Killer whales engaged in a feeding frenzy led to at least 20 disemboweled sharks washing up on a South African beach, spotlighting the orcas behavior.

  • It is possible to DIY solar panels for your home—here's how

    It can be hard to know how to DIY solar panels for your home, but with the right skills and materials, you can generate energy at home in no time.

  • Chinese cities see temperatures hit record high for early March

    Wuhan, located on the middle reaches of the Yangtze river, registered temperatures of 26 Celsius on Monday, 12 degrees higher than the long-term early March average, while Beijing and surrounding cities also saw temperatures reach 22-25 Celsius earlier this week. China experienced months of extreme heat last year, with 267 weather stations measuring record-breaking temperatures in excess of 40 degrees during a 70-day summer drought that hit the entire Yangtze river basin, triggering fires and damaging crops.

  • With pails and mugs, Philippine residents clean up oil spill

    Residents of a central Philippine province affected by an oil spill from a sunken tanker endured the powerful stench of petroleum as they cleaned it up using buckets and mugs while authorities raced to contain environmental damage. Wearing personal protective equipment and masks, residents of the town of Pola in Oriental Mindoro, with the help of Philippine coast guard crew, collected debris soaked in oil and wiped thick sludge from rocks along the shore. "Here in our area the oil is really thick and the smell is strong," said 34-year-old resident Maribel Famadico while cleaning along the shore with other volunteers.