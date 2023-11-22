UK weather: Arctic blast to bring sub-zero temperatures and snow this week

Snow on a windmill - Paul Ellis/AFP

An Arctic blast is set to bring sub-zero temperatures and snow showers to parts of the UK this week.

Temperatures are expected to plummet to as low as minus six degrees across rural parts of Scotland overnight Friday into Saturday.

The Met Office said there is a chance of snow on Thursday on the highest ground of northern and eastern Scotland where a dusting from scattered showers is possible.

The Met Office forecasts heavy rain and gales across northern regions but it is expected to stay largely dry across the rest of the country and Wales.

Aidan McGivern, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “By the end of the week we are going to see cold winds arrive from the North. It’s going to feel colder this week and there will be some snow showers over, mainly, hills of northern Scotland.

“But elsewhere, with high pressure in place, it is going to be mostly dry on Friday and into the start of the weekend.”

He said Friday would be a “chillier” day with winds bringing showers to northern Scotland and parts of North Wales.

“Although those showers will be falling as sleet and snow over the hills of northern Scotland, perhaps to lower levels in the far north, for the vast majority despite the chill in the air, it’s a dry, it’s a bright day. As we head into the weekend it is a continuation of that theme,” he added.

“Those showers falling as snow mostly over northern hills, but widespread snow very unlikely, and for the vast majority it’s just dry, crisp, bright autumn weather.”

Chris England, a Sky News weather producer, added that the Arctic air will spread to most of Britain over the next couple of days, behind a band of mostly light and patchy rain, “bringing very strong winds and a scattering of hail and snow showers to the North and east”.

He added: “High pressure following from the west will settle things down later on Friday, with an extensive frost developing overnight. Temperatures will mostly be a degree or two [Celsius] above or below freezing, but some sheltered northern parts may well go a few degrees lower.”

It comes as the Environment Agency issues two flood warnings and 37 flood alerts.

Local flooding is possible from groundwater across parts of the South of England from Wednesday through to Friday.

Local coastal flooding is possible but not expected on Friday for the Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex coasts.