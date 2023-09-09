UK weather: 30C temperatures expected for sixth day in record-breaking September heatwave

Beachgoers enjoying the sun and the sea on the beach at Brighton - DANIEL LEAL

Temperatures are predicted to top 30C for the sixth day in a row today in the first time such a run of hot weather has ever been recorded in September.

With the hot conditions predicted to continue throughout Saturday and Sunday, this September will be the warmest on record, the Met Office has predicted.

The last time a heatwave stretched across five days in September was in 1911 and 1929.

It comes after temperatures reached 32.6C in Wisley, Surrey on Thursday. September’s highest daily temperature reading was 35.6C recorded on Sept 2 1906 in South Yorkshire.

This year’s hot spell has led to a 552 per cent surge in people seeking heat exhaustion help, according to the NHS.

NHS tells public to take ‘cool baths’

Advice issued by the health service includes taking “cool baths”, staying out of the sun from 11am to 3pm and avoiding “excess alcohol.”

Forecasters predict the high temperatures are set to continue through the weekend - Jonathan Brady

Asthma UK is also telling the UK’s 5.4million sufferers to “stay indoors” because excessive heat can “trigger symptoms” by causing “airways to narrow”.

Emma Rubach, Head of Health Advice at Asthma + Lung UK, said: “Hot weather can be risky for those with lung conditions, such as asthma. Warm air can cause the airways of some people with asthma to narrow or become more inflamed, leading to symptoms such as breathlessness, wheezing or a potentially life-threatening asthma attack.

“We’d advise staying indoors on very hot days as higher temperatures could be a trigger for people with asthma.”

With temperatures up to 33C possible over the weekend, the UK Health Security Agency, which provides alerts for the health and social care sector in England, has issued an Amber Heat Health Alert across most of the country until 9pm on Sunday Sept 10.

0909 Weather

The warning highlights the increased risks for those more vulnerable to heat including people over the age of 65 or with pre-existing health conditions, such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, the health service said.

Dame Ruth May, chief nursing officer for England, said there is a high risk of heat exhaustion or heatstroke during hot weather especially among children, older people and those with long-term conditions.

Story continues

Dame Ruth said: “Keeping the body cool and drinking plenty of fluids is vitally important, as well as dressing sensibly.

“We also advise using high-factor sun screen and limiting the amount of time you spend in the sun to avoid the risk of sunburn and to prevent skin cancer.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.