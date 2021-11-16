UK watchdog gives green light to use of 'synthetic' Libor rate

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Bank of England in the City of London financial district

LONDON (Reuters) - Banks can use a 'synthetic' version of the tarnished Libor interest rate benchmark for pricing existing sterling and yen denominated contracts which have not moved to an alternative rate by the end of December, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday.

"These synthetic rates will not be available for use in any new contracts," the FCA said in a statement which finalised proposals put out to public consultation in September on ending the use of Libor by Dec. 31.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Catherine Evans)