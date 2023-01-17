UK wages rising at near record pace - live updates

Britain was hit by strikes in the final months of 2022 - Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Wages are rising at a near unprecedented pace, heaping pressure on the Bank of England to deliver a tenth consecutive interest-rate increase next month.

Average earnings excluding bonuses were 6.4pc higher in the three months through November than a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics has revealed.

That is the biggest increase since records began in 2001, excluding the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Britain lost its highest number of working days to strike action in more than a year last month as the run-up to Christmas was marred by walkouts across the country.

The UK lost 467,000 days to strike action in November, according to figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

Rishi Sunak is coming under growing pressure to try to resolve pay disputes with hundreds of thousands of workers following months of strikes that have caused widespread disruption.

Britain is seen facing further disruption after teachers in England and Wales announced strike action, joining nurses, rail workers, postal staff and others in staging industrial action.

The unemployment rate was 3.7pc in the three months to November.

07:23 AM

Wage growth heaps pressure on Bank to raise rates

The pace of pay growth in Britain - which is being closely watched by the Bank of England as it gauges how much higher to raise interest rates - picked up more pace in the three months to November.

Pay including bonuses rose by an annual 6.4pc in the September-to-November period, the biggest increase since records began in 2001 excluding jumps during the pandemic, which were distorted by lockdowns and government support measures.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected total pay and the ex-bonuses measure to rise by 6.2pc and 6.3pc respectively.

The Bank of England is worried that the acceleration in pay growth will make Britain's high inflation rate - currently running above 10pc - harder to bring down.

07:18 AM

Good morning

Wages are rising, and fast.

Growth in regular pay, excluding bonuses, was 6.4pc in September to November 2022. This is the strongest growth rate seen outside of the coronavirus pandemic period.

The growth rate was the same for average total pay including bonuses.

The impact on the economy of strike action is becoming clearer, as it emerged the UK lost 467,000 days to strike action in November, according to figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The official data also showed the rate of unemployment rose to 3.7pc in the three months to November, up from 3.5pc in the previous three-month period.

Meanwhile, the number of job vacancies in October to December fell 75,000 from the previous three months to more than 1.1m.

The number of people on payrolls in December was up 28,000 on the revised November figures to 29.9m.

What happened overnight

Many Asia shares fell on Tuesday after Beijing released weak fourth-quarter economic data, although investors' expectations for a strong China rebound remained high even as the global economy edges closer to recession.

China's economy hit a bump in the fourth quarter, growing by 2.9pc year-on-year, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Tuesday, beating expectations but still underlining the toll exacted by a stringent "zero-COVID" policy.

MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was down 0.34pc in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 0.6pc, while China's benchmark CSI300 Index lost 0.11pc.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 1.35pc as the Bank of Japan kicked off its two-day meeting.

The yen was perched near seven-month highs as investors held their breath for the BOJ's potential policy shift, meanwhile the dollar drifted off multi-month lows on Tuesday.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was steady on Tuesday morning, down just 0.01pc around 1.30am GMT, after hitting a seven-month high on Monday.