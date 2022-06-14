UK wages fall at fastest rate in more than 20 years

Shoppers walk past stalls at a market in Walthamstow, east London on February 13, 2022. - TOLGA AKMEN/ AFP

Prices rose more than twice as fast as wages in April, sending workers’ real pay plunging at the fastest pace on records dating back more than 20 years.

Real regular pay - workers’ basic wages and salaries before bonuses - plunged by 4.5pc in April compared to the same month a year ago, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Bonuses salve some of the pain, but even when extra handouts are included workers are still 3.7pc worse off than they were a year ago, as inflation hit a 40-year high of 9pc.

It creates another dilemma for the Bank of England as policymakers prepare for Thursday’s interest rate meeting.

Andrew Bailey, the Governor, has stressed that one reason he is raising interest rates is to deter pay from chasing prices in a dangerous and self-reinforcing 1970s-style spiral. These figures indicate that is not happening, and demands for higher pay are not matching living costs.

Weaker pay growth came despite employers advertising 1.3m vacancies in May, down a touch from the record 1.35m in April but still extremely high by historical standards.

The number of people in employment climbed by 177,000 in the three months to April, and was up by 75,000 compared to the three months to March, narrowing the gap with pre-pandemic levels.

There are now 32.7m people in work in the UK, compared to almost 33.1m on the eve of the pandemic.

At the same time the number unemployed also increased, rising by 41,000 compared with the three months to March. It takes the unemployment rate up a touch from 3.7pc to 3.8pc, which is still close to the lowest rate since the mid-1970s.

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, said the risk is that the squeeze on households’ spending power could undermine the recovery.

“A key question looking ahead will be whether the squeeze on household budgets will result in a lower demand for staff as businesses adjust their hiring needs against the backdrop of weaker activity,” she said.

The simultaneous rise in employment and unemployment was due to a fall in the number of people who are economically inactive - that is, neither in work, nor looking for work.

Since Covid began there has been a significant rise in inactivity, with people effectively dropping out of the jobs market, for reasons including ill health, early retirement and further studies.

At its peak last year this left the economy short of more than 600,000 workers compared to pre-Covid levels.

Now this has shrunk to a gap of 431,000, still a serious hole but one which indicates it is possible to encourage workers back into the hunt for work, either due to rising pay and better job availability, or lowered fear of the virus.

Kitty Ussher, Chief Economist at the Institute of Directors, said this should be good for economic growth.

“Encouragingly for businesses struggling with staff shortages, more people are now also being tempted to re-join the labour market having slipped into inactivity during the pandemic: the employment rate is up 0.2 percentage points on the previous quarter. If this trend continues, it should make future vacancies easier to fill, and also reduce inflationary pressure,” she said.

“However, there are also early signs that the labour market is beginning to settle, with the rate of unemployment steadying at its new low level in recent months, a small increase in short-term unemployment, and a slowing of the rate of increase in vacancies.”