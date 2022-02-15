UK wage growth continues to trail cost of living

Barman

UK wage growth continued to lag behind the high cost of living between October and December, officials figures show.

Wages rose, but when taking inflation into account, pay showed a 0.8% fall from a year earlier, said the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Despite this the unemployment rate fell to 4.1% while job vacancies hit a fresh record high.

Unemployment is now "only fractionally" above where it was before the pandemic, said the ONS.

According to the ONS, employees' regular pay, excluding bonuses, grew by 3.7% between October and December from a year earlier- which is high compared with rates seen over the last decade.

However, the rising cost of food, energy and household goods has pushed inflation up by 5.4% in the 12 months to December. This means that real wages fell by 0.8%.

There are concerns the squeeze on workers will get worse, with the Bank of England warning inflation could rise above 7% this year.

But the ONS said early estimates suggest employers are starting to push up wages further and faster in response.

Employers are having to increase salaries to attract the skills they need, as they face a continuing shortage of workers.

Separate figures from the ONS showed that for workers on payrolls in February, median monthly wages increased by 10.3% when compared to before the pandemic in February 2020.

Meanwhile the number of job vacancies between November and January hit another record of 1.3 million, the ONS said, with most industries finding it harder to recruit.

"The good news is that the UK economy is continuing to create jobs," said Matthew Percival, director for people and skills at the CBI.

"The bad news is that businesses are struggling to hire and pay is failing to keep up with inflation."

'Eye-watering'

Lee Powell, chief executive of GMI construction which employs 200 people in Leeds, told the BBC that the combination of inflation and skills shortages was a "headache at the moment".

"In the construction industry we've seen unbelievably rapid inflation across materials... and we're in a situation now where the demands for wage increases are somewhat eye-watering.

"You'd automatically assume you could pass those prices straight on to the developer or to the end user but it's not as easy as that."