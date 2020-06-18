UK virus-tracing app switches to Google-Apple model

Apple Google app

In a major U-turn, the UK is abandoning the underpinnings of its existing coronavirus-tracing app and switching to a model based on technology provided by Apple and Google.

The move comes the day after the BBC revealed that a former Apple executive, Simon Thompson, was taking charge of the late-running project.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Apple-Google design has been promoted as being more privacy-centric.

However, it means epidemiologists will have access to less data.

And questions remain about whether any smartphone-based system reliant on Bluetooth signals will be accurate enough to be useful.

The UK follows Germany, Austria and Uruguay among others in switching from a so-called "centralised" approach to a "decentralised" one.

The government is expected to confirm the news within the hour.

Despite the change, the interface presented to users will remain the same.

Graphic explaining difference between centralised and decentralised apps

More to follow