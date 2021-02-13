UK administers 15 million vaccine doses

Doctor Anil Mehta and Apprentice Nursing Associate Ellie Bull prepare syringes with doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Welcome Centre in Ilford (AP)

The UK has administered more than 15 million vaccinations, official data has revealed.

According to the latest Government data up to February 12, a total of 15,091,696 Covid-19 vaccines have been given in the UK so far.

Of the 15 million total, 14,556,827 were first doses and some 534,869 were second doses - an increase of 4,775 on figures released the previous day.

It comes after Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he hoped a combination of vaccines and new treatments will mean Covid-19 could be a “treatable disease” by the end of the year.

But concerns have been raised about the rate of vaccine uptake among some communities.

Mr Hancock issued a direct appeal to anyone over 70 who has still not had the jab to contact the NHS over the weekend to book an appointment.

“I am determined that we protect as many of our country’s most vulnerable people from this awful disease as soon as possible,” he said. “Vaccines are the way out of this pandemic.”

Brilliant work by the team - delivering vaccines to 544,603 people yesterday



Each jab brings us one step closer to normal. pic.twitter.com/JLc2aJdOCh — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) February 13, 2021

Uptake of the vaccine has mostly been high, with the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) reporting a 93 per cent take-up rate among the over 75s in England.

The DHSC is now seeking to work with community organisations and charities in England to address the concerns that are making some reluctant to get the jab, while seeking to dispel “myths” circulating on social media.

Sir Simon Stevens, the chief executive of NHS England, praised staff for their efforts in reaching millions of people with vaccines.

Fantastic that over 14.5 million people have now had the first dose of the vaccine.



If you are 70 or older and have not had your first jab yet, please contact the NHS online, call 119 or speak to your local GP. https://t.co/qYO6Jspf9E pic.twitter.com/gQ5nxkqCnt — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 13, 2021

On a visit to University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust with May Parsons, the nurse who delivered the first vaccination in the world outside of a clinical trial to Maggie Keenan in December, Sir Simon said: “It is thanks to fantastic staff like May that the NHS is delivering Europe’s fastest and largest Covid vaccination programme.

“The whole of the NHS has mobilised to protect the most vulnerable, supported by communities coming together with volunteers, local authorities, the armed forces and local businesses.

“After a year of huge pandemic pressure, it has been a huge and unique team effort that gives us real hope for the future.”

