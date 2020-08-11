UK unemployment remains near record lows even as job losses mount

UK unemployment remained near all-time lows in June, confounding expectations for a rise in jobless numbers.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Tuesday that the 3-month unemployment rate remained near record lows at 3.9% in June. The single month rate fell from 4.1% in May to 3.8%.

Economists had expected unemployment to rise to 4.2% in June, up from 3.9% in May.

Companies have announced tens of thousands of job losses across the country since the pandemic first struck. However, those announcements can often take time to filter through into official statistics.

“Many people losing their jobs did not immediately seek new work, due to the pandemic,” Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote in a note this week. “A person must have actively sought work in the past four weeks and be available to start in the next two weeks to be classified as unemployed.”

Economists have also raised issues with the ONS data collection methods during the pandemic. The unemployment rate is based on a representative survey of the UK’s labour force, rather than a comprehensive audit of the jobs market, and experts say the model may no longer be reflecting the true state of the economy.

“There are clear sampling issues with the ONS’ numbers,” Sanjay Raja, UK economist at Deutsche Bank, wrote in a note last week. “Survey and vacancy data are all consistent with a marked rise in unemployment.”

Economists have been paying more attention to payroll data, which gives more of a real-time indication of job losses across the economy. Tuesday’s data showed that there were 730,000 fewer paid employees in July compared to March. That translates to almost 100,000 extra job losses since last month’s jobs report.

The claimant count, a broader measure that includes the unemployed and those required to seek work to qualify for benefits, rose slightly to 2.6m. The claimant count has risen 116% since March.

Experts believe unemployment will continue to rise in the coming months as the government’s furlough scheme comes to an end in.

“Bigger declines in employment likely will be seen from August, as the CJRS [coronavirus job retention scheme] is wound up,” Tombs wrote.

A survey published on Monday found a third of businesses planned to cut jobs in the coming months. Private sector forecasts compiled by the government suggest unemployment will rise to 8% by the end of the year.

Economists at Goldman Sachs have predicted the rise in unemployment will be “short lived.” However, three former chancellors and the Bank of England’s chief economist have all raised concerns that the UK could face 1980s-levels of “systematic” unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.