UK travellers left frustrated after missing quarantine deadline

Travellers returning to the UK from France have expressed frustration at having to quarantine for two weeks after missing the deadline by several hours.

Eurostar services to St Pancras from Paris appeared to be quieter than on Friday, which saw thousands of passengers snap up tickets at increased prices to get home before 4am on Saturday to avoid a fortnight of self-isolation.

Three friends at the London rail station told the PA news agency they will have to isolate despite all testing negative for coronavirus in the past week.

School worker Lou Le Mener, 23, student Aurelia Crea and IT worker Marine Coupe, 25, all French nationals living together in London, arrived back Saturday evening after visiting family.

Ms Crea said: “We wanted to come back yesterday but it was about 300 euros a ticket and the website was crashing.

“Then you have a lot of people in the same place, crowded trying to come back. The Eurostar today was very quiet.

“I feel it’s unfair for us to have to quarantine but we will do it. In Paris we have to wear masks almost everywhere, we already felt trapped there and now we are trapped again.”

Ms Coupe added: “It doesn’t really make sense. The UK was the last to quarantine and now they’re bringing in these hardcore measures.”

Meanwhile, Sanne Williams, who works in a care home, said she faces losing out on a week’s wages.

She told PA it was too expensive to change her ticket to Friday, adding: “I’m obviously annoyed. I was supposed to go back to work on the 21st but now I’ll be at home for another week without money.

“Of course I will quarantine, they have all my details, passport, travel times.”

Natalie Bunch, from London, who works in publishing, arrived in France late on Wednesday and debated whether to cut her seven-day trip short, but has decided to stay on.

She told PA: “The almost comical part of this is the amount of people who rushed to return to UK to avoid quarantine but might be carrying the virus and therefore spread it with no ramifications.

“Currently the rules say you’re allowed to get public transport to return home to quarantine, which is utterly ridiculous.

“How many people could two of us come into contact with and possibly pass the virus to during that journey? Even if we wore masks and sanitised regularly?”

