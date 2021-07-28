UK travel: When is the next green list review and what can we expect?

British holidaymakers continue to sit tight as they wait for the latest review of the UK’s travel restrictions amid increasing Covid cases in popular tourist hotspots.

Sunseekers have seen plans scuppered over the past few months as countries move between the various traffic light categories of the UK’s travel list.

Hope is now on the horizon for fully vaccinated people travelling from the EU and the US, with reports of plans for quarantine-free travel to the UK from August 16.

So when is the next review due and what can we expect to be announced?

When is the next UK travel review?

The next review outcome is expected to be announced on either August 4 or 5 (Portugal pictured) (PA Archive)

The traffic light system is being reviewed by the government every three weeks.

The next review outcome is expected to be announced on either August 4 or 5.

Generally, announcements have been made on Thursdays but the most recent update was moved forward by a day to a Wednesday.

The Department for Transport said previously: “These regular review points will allow the Government to balance helping the public to understand Covid requirements when travelling to England while allowing us to constantly evaluate the risk for different countries.”

What can we expect?

Travel restrictions from France look likely to be dropped next week, according to various reports in the media (AFP via Getty Images)

Travel restrictions from France look likely to be dropped next week, according to various reports in the media.

It is likely that the country will be removed from the amber plus list as government officials seemed to admit the Beta variant threat was contained.

Paul Charles, CEO of the PC Agency, has said data suggests Italy, Germany, Poland and Canada should all be added to the green list.

However, there have been fears holiday hotspots such as Spain and Greece could be added to the amber plus list as cases of variant strains of Covid increase.

Both countries have already increased lockdown restrictions in recent weeks as they fight to keep on top of the virus.

The Balearic Islands could also be a “cause for concern”, it has been warned.

Holidays to Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera could be in jeopardy due to the number of positive cases in the region, a leading travel expert has said.

The Independent’s travel editor Simon Calder said he thinks the Balearics pose a bigger Covid risk than Greece amid reports both destinations could be added to the government’s new amber plus list.

“The Balearics are really serious cause for concern, in terms of the positivity rate. All you can do if you’ve got a holiday booked there is hope for the best,” he told Sky News.

Possible changes to EU and US travel

England is expected to open its borders to allow fully vaccinated US and EU travellers to enter without the need to quarantine, according to reports.

The plans were to be discussed by senior ministers on the Covid-O committee on Wednesday July 28.

Changes are expected as soon as next week, while countries outside the EU and US could be allowed inbound quarantine-free travel at a later date, The Times reported.

The Guardian stated that conversations are also expected between Whitehall officials and the devolved administrations on whether the change to the rules would apply to England only, or all four nations of the UK.

How does the traffic light system work?

• Green: Travellers must take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on or before day two of their arrival back into England. Holidaymakers who test negative will not need to quarantine on their return or take any additional tests, halving the cost of tests post holiday.

• Amber: Double vaccinated British holidaymakers returning from an amber list country will no longer need to self isolate as of July 19. Arrivals, who are not double-jabbed, must quarantine for ten days. Unvaccinated people must take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on day two and day eight with the option for “test to release” on day five to end self-isolation early. Those who are vaccinated must take a pre-arrival test, and test on day two of arriving back into the country.

• Amber plus: UK travellers must quarantine for up to 10 days when they arrive home, regardless of vaccination status. They also need to take a PCR test on or before day two of their arrival, and another on day eight. Double-jabbed people can take an additional test on day five and leave quarantine early if the result is negative. They still must take the day eight test. Only France is amber plus at the moment, but others including Spain and Greece are rumoured to be under consideration to be added.

• Red: Those returning from red list countries must stay in a managed quarantine hotel for ten days which they should book before their trip. Travellers must complete pre-departure testing and PCR testing on day two and day eight.

Which countries are currently on the Green travel list?

Barbados beach (Pixabay)

Anguilla

Antarctica/British Antarctic Territory

Antigua and Barbuda

Australia

Barbados

Bermuda

British Indian Ocean Territory

Brunei

Bulgaria

Cayman Islands

Croatia

Dominica

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Gibraltar

Grenada

Hong Kong

Iceland

Israel and Jerusalem

Madeira

Malta

Montserrat

New Zealand

Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands

Singapore

South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands

St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

Taiwan

Turks and Caicos Islands

For the full list of amber and red list countries, see here.

What is the Green watchlist and who is on it?

Scenic village in Croatia (Shutterstock)

If a country is in danger of moving to amber it will be added to the green watchlist.

Currently the below countries are on the watchlist:

Anguilla, Antarctica/British Antarctic Territory, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bermuda, British Indian Ocean Territory, Cayman Islands, Croatia, Dominica, Grenada, Israel and Jerusalem, Madeira, Montserrat, Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands, Taiwan, Turks and Caicos Islands.

For more information on the lists, visit GOV.UK here.

What about expats who want to come back to the UK?

Ministers are preparing to ease travel rules for expats returning to the UK from Sunday, it has been reported (PA Wire)

British expats who have received both doses of the jab are expected to be allowed into the UK without having to self isolate, as the Government plans to recognise international jabs from next week.

The exemption from quarantine currently only applies to people who were vaccinated under the UK programme but the The Daily Telegraph stated ministers plan to recognise foreign jabs from August 1.

It comes months after British families and couples were torn apart by the current restriction on quarantine-free travel to and from amber list countries because the Government only recognises those people who have been vaccinated by the NHS.

But the Department for Transport has now committed to holding a formal review of the rules for arriving travellers this week.

