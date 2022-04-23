UK train tickets: the great rail sale is on – but is there a catch?

Miles Brignall
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Ken Jack/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Ken Jack/Getty Images

One million tickets are up for grabs at up to half-price to encourage people back to the train but don’t get too excited


One million half-price rail tickets are up for grabs in the first Great British Rail Sale, which was announced earlier this week. The offer is designed to tempt back travellers to using the train, after the coronavirus pandemic led to a big drop in passenger numbers.

What’s the deal?

A million off-peak, mostly advance, train tickets have gone on sale, discounted by up to 50%. To get the lower prices you have to book by 23.59 on 2 May, and travel between 25 April and 27 May.

Before you get excited, you need to be aware that not all routes and journeys are being discounted, and the period does not include half-term (schools break up on 27 May). It does include the early May bank holiday weekend.

Some rail companies are being more generous than others, while some are barely taking part.

The Department for Transport says: “Great British Rail Sale tickets are not available on all routes, are limited and subject to availability and exclusions.” It also warns that the discounted ticket “may not represent the lowest available fare” for a particular journey.

Advance tickets are single tickets, so you need to take that into account when looking at the headline offers.

Tempt me with some prices

On LNER, one-way Edinburgh-London tickets have been on sale on some trains at a price of £22.

The flat rail sale fare between London and Leeds is £15. GWR is selling Cardiff-London Paddington tickets for £25 one-way, and has tickets between Bristol and London at £18.

Avanti West Coast train
Avanti West Coast is offering some one-way fares between London and Glasgow for £26 and London-Manchester for £23. Photograph: Luciana Guerra/PA

Avanti West Coast, which runs trains from London Euston all the way to Scotland on the west coast mainline, is offering some one-way fares between London and Glasgow for £26 and London-Manchester for £23. Trips between London and Liverpool are £17, and it costs £8 to get from London to Birmingham.

Between Southampton and London Victoria, Southern is selling seats for only £2.70. It’s a huge bargain – more than 50% off what is advertised after the promotion ends, in fact - but, as ever, there is a small catch. This journey takes twice as long as the South Western Railway trip to London Waterloo.

A single from York to Leeds is being reduced to £2.80 from £5.60, while Portsmouth Harbour to Penzance is £22, down from £45.70.

Is it possible to find these fares?

One million tickets might sound like a large number but you need to know that the usual number of rail journeys over the offer period is more than 160m, so it is a tiny proportion. More than 170,000 tickets were sold on the first day of the sale.

Tickets on popular routes are selling fast, so don’t hang about.

Where do I book?

The tickets are only available online – you cannot get them in person, and must buy them at least a day before you plan to travel.

For bookings the DfT has set up a useful website, greatbritishrailsale.nationalrail.co.uk, which will tell you if the discounted fares are available on your chosen route.

If they are, it links through to the train operator of that service, and your booking is made directly.

Trainline is also offering the discounted fares, although be aware it charges a booking fee.

Can I use this offer for going into the office?

In most cases not. The offer is designed to get people out of their cars and on to trains at off-peak times, although there are a few exceptions.

Commuter services in and out of London and other big cities are generally not included in the offer – most offers are focused on off-peak travel rather than during rush hour.

However, those travelling for work on longer trips should be able to take advantage if they are travelling during the day and are prepared to be flexible on times.

What else do I need to consider?

When you buy an advance ticket you have to commit to getting on a specifically timed train, which means your ticket can’t be used on a later service if you oversleep, and you can’t leap on an earlier train if you arrive at the station ahead of schedule. If your train operator allows, you may be able to make changes for free until 6pm on the day before you are set to travel.

If you have a railcard you can still use that and you will receive the typical 33% discount on top of the other reductions. The discounts are also available for first-class tickets.

Connecting journeys on different train operators do not qualify. There is nothing to stop you from split-ticketing if the offer is available on one leg of your chosen trip.

Some rail firms don’t appear to have bothered to cut prices at all on popular routes. For example, Great Northern fares to Brighton are the same price as normal. LNER is excluding trips on Fridays and weekends from its offer.

If you fancy a trip into the unknown, the main rail sale website has an “inspire me” button offering information on fares from your chosen destination. This week, inspiration for someone looking to travel from London King’s Cross included tickets to Peterborough and Doncaster for about £8, while travellers from Gloucester were shown trips to Bristol stations for £4, and £5 fares to Evesham among others.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Should Nick Nurse go deeper into his bench?

    The Raptors' starters looked worn down and tired in the latter stages of Game 3, raising the question of whether Nick Nurse should be giving more minutes to his bench players.

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Money, medals putting pressure on Canadian high-performance sport culture

    Hundreds of Canadian athletes, active and retired, are cataloguing the ways in which the national high-performance system has failed them. Athletes overseen by Gymnastics Canada, Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton, Rugby Canada, Rowing Canada and Artistic Swimming Canada have called in recent months for changes ranging from the ouster of leaders and coaches to the handling of bullying and harassment complaints to the opaque decisions made around athlete selection for teams. A recent acceleration of athle

  • Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard declares for 2022 NBA Draft

    Gonzaga University senior guard Andrew Nembhard is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft -- and this time he will go. The 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont., announced on social media Thursday his intention to leave college and head make the leap to the NBA. "I have decided to enter my name into the 2022 NBA draft (sic) and fulfill my dream of playing in the league," Nembhard said in his statement. This will be the third time Nembhard has declared for the draft. He did so previously in 2019 and 2020, afte

  • Key adjustments for Raptors in Game 3 vs. 76ers

    Amit Mann and Jackson Frank discuss adjustments the Toronto Raptors could make ahead of a crucial Game 3 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Amanda Kessel joins Pittsburgh Penguins' executive management program

    U.S. women’s hockey star Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for an executive management program that could put her on track to work full time in an NHL front office. Kessel is the first participant in the new program the team unveiled Wednesday. She follows the lead of retired U.S. star and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato and other women in NHL management roles. Kessel said she was excited to learn on the job with the Penguins, where she’ll work alongside team executives in hock

  • Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur, one of hockey's all-time greats, dead at age 70

    Guy Lafleur had been passed the torch as the Montreal Canadiens' next great Quebec-born player. Maurice (Rocket) Richard was still revered in the province, while the just-retired Jean Beliveau cast a long, imposing shadow when the kid from Thurso was selected first overall at the 1971 NHL draft. A dynamic forward with blonde locks that rippled in the wind as he glided up the ice before unleashing one of his bullet shots, Lafleur was expected to fill the void and become hockey's new French Canadi

  • COVID-19 knocks out Montreal boxer Kim Clavel, championship fight postponed

    Quebec boxing suffered another setback Monday after Kim Clavel tested positive for COVID-19 just days before her scheduled championship fight in Montreal. Clavel was due to fight title-holder Yesenia Gomez from Mexico Thursday night at the Casino de Montréal for a chance to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight championship. Boxing promoter Yvon Michel announced the postponement of the fight Monday morning. On Twitter, Michel said he learned of Clavel's COVID status late Sunday night, des

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Stutzte scores in SO, Senators beat Blue Jackets 2-1

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tim Stutzle scored in the shootout to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night for their second straight road win. Brady Tkachuk also scored and Filip Gustavsson stopped 33 shots for Ottawa in his first career shootout win. Jack Roslovic had Columbus’ goal and Elvis Merzlikins had 25 saves in the Blue Jackets’ fourth straight loss (0-3-1). Roslovic put the Blue Jackets up 1-0 at 11:20 of the first, burying a tape-to-tape pass

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur, one of hockey's all-time greats, dead at age 70

    Guy Lafleur had been passed the torch as the Montreal Canadiens' next great Quebec-born player. Maurice (Rocket) Richard was still revered in the province, while the just-retired Jean Beliveau cast a long, imposing shadow when the kid from Thurso was selected first overall at the 1971 NHL draft. A dynamic forward with blonde locks that rippled in the wind as he glided up the ice before unleashing one of his bullet shots, Lafleur was expected to fill the void and become hockey's new French Canadi

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • Leafs offensive production makes them legitimate Stanley Cup threat

    In a season where offensive numbers are up across the league, the Leafs still stand out with seven players already hitting the 60-point mark, two of whom could be past 100 by the end of regular-season play, and four players performing at a point-per-game.

  • 5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

    Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant. The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday. “Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Umpire in Blue Jays game missed a shocking number of calls

    Umpire Jeff Nelson called only 68 percent of strikes correctly in Toronto's loss to Oakland.