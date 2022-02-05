UK ticket holder scoops £109.9 million EuroMillions jackpot
A UK ticket-holder has won a EuroMillions jackpot of £109.9 million.
The winning main numbers on Friday were 03, 25, 38, 43, 49 – while the the winning Lucky Star numbers were 03 and 07.
A single UK player matched all five Euromillions numbers as well as the two Lucky Star numbers to scoop the top prize.
We’re interrupting your feed to share #winner news 📣
The #EuroMillions jackpot has just been won, check those tickets!#NationalLottery #DreamComeTrueMoney pic.twitter.com/H2EaVa7I0z
— The National Lottery (@TNLUK) February 4, 2022
Camelot is urging players to check their tickets to see if they are the jackpot winner.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “What an amazing night for a single UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight’s whopping £109.9 million special EuroMillions Super Jackpot.
“Players are urged to check their tickets and give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”