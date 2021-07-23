UK Teen, Who Looked Like 144-Year-Old Due to a Rare Disease, Dies

A girl from West Sussex, UK died at the age of 18 years after a rare ‘Benjamin Button’ disease left her with the body of a 144-year-old person. Ashanti Smith passed away on July 17. She was suffering from Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome, an extremely rare premature ageing condition that saw her age eight years for every year of her life. Ashanti family is mourning her loss while remembering her as a “strong-willed” person. She loved boy band BTS and cocktails.

After Ashanti’s death, her mother Louis Smith shared things related to her “brave” daughter’s life with the people. Louis said that her daughter was a kind girl and everyone used to love her.

According to Louis, Ashanti touched everyone’s hearts with her willpower. Now, Louis wants to help other children suffering from Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome like her daughter. According to experts, this syndrome also causes severe heart problems, mobility issues and other complications associated with aging.

Louis said that Ashanti knew very well about his illness. “Ashanti was aware of the fact that she will not be able to live a long life due to her illness, She contended with it and lived a happy life. She always made people laugh and won everyone’s heart with his positive words. We will always cherish her memories in our life,” Louis said.

Louis added that despite having the body of a 144-year-old, Ashanti refused to let her ailment break her “loud and beautiful” spirit and celebrated every moment of her life while she was alive. Despite her serious illness, she was determined to be treated like any other teenager.

Ashanti recently celebrated her 18th birthday. She left behind her mother, father and 25-year-old sister. According to media reports, her mother Louis is now planning a ‘big’ funeral with disco lights, BTS-covered coffin and Pride flags – to mark the rich, vibrant way Ashanti lived her life.

