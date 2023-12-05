UK taxpayers to bear extra cost over Rwanda treaty

British taxpayers will bear extra costs after the signing of a treaty on the deportation scheme for asylum seekers with the Rwandan government, the home secretary has said, as he asserted that the government was not pursuing “cheap and quick popularity”.

The new agreement will mean that the UK will pay for British and Commonwealth judges to preside over a newly established appeals process as well as the costs of all legal fees from anyone sent to the central African country.

James Cleverly on Tuesday became the third UK home secretary in 19 months to sign an agreement with Rwanda. The government has been forced to draw up the treaty after the ruling by the supreme court last month that its plans were unlawful.

So far, ministers have handed over £140m to the Rwandan government but have declined to disclose how much has been paid out in extra costs in Rwanda and the UK, particularly in a series of lengthy court cases.

Asked if there would be additional money for the new treaty, Cleverly said: “The financial arrangement which inevitably comes as part of an international agreement reflects the costs that may be imposed on Rwanda through the changes that this partnership has created in their systems: in their legal systems and their institutions.

“No money was asked for by the Rwandans for this treaty. No money was provided to the Rwandans for this treaty. Dealing with migration is important and it is not a cost-free option, but we regard it as the right thing to do.”

He added: “The UK and Rwanda are working on this because it is important, not because it is easy nor because it buys you cheap and quick popularity.”

The government says the new treaty responds directly to the conclusions of the supreme court and presents a new long-term solution.

On 15 November, the supreme court blocked the policy over concerns that refugees could be wrongly sent back to their countries of origin where they would face persecution.

The new treaty means British and Commonwealth judges will preside over a newly established appeals process within Rwanda’s high court for exceptional cases.

People sent to Rwanda will have free legal assistance funded by the taxpayer throughout the process. The Rwandan government has said that no one will be removed to any other country other than to the UK – raising the prospect that asylum seekers who commit crimes in Rwanda could be deported to the UK.

Experts, paid for by the UK, will also be seconded to Rwanda to assist with the processing of asylum decisions.

The Home Office claims that the treaty enhances the functions of a monitoring committee in Rwanda.

Rwanda’s foreign affairs minister, Vincent Biruta, said the country had been “unfairly treated” by the courts, international organisations and the media and suggested “internal UK politics” may have played a role.

The latest agreement between Rwanda and the UK came as Home Office figures showed that 28,318 asylum seekers were currently in the queue awaiting removal to Rwanda.

Enver Solomon, the chief executive of the Refugee Council, said: “We know the terrible consequences these plans are having on the refugees we work with, who are being thrust into unsafe and dangerous situations. Many are avoiding contact with vital services because they fear being removed to Rwanda, which increases the risk of exploitation and abuse.

It’s also clear that this treaty will have a devastating impact on the mental health and wellbeing of people seeking asylum, who are already experiencing stress, anxiety and suicidal thoughts as a result of the trauma they have endured.

“It’s time for the government to admit that the Rwanda plan just isn’t the right way forward.”