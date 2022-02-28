UK to target company formation agents helping foreign businessmen

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government plans to stop the role of agents, who offer to create new businesses for fees, setting up companies on behalf on the behalf of secretive foreign businessmen, according to the business minister Kwasi Kwarteng.

"Company agents from overseas will no longer be able to create companies in the UK on behalf of foreign criminals or secretive oligarchs," Kwarteng told parliament.

"The new property register and the reforms to Companies House will once more see the UK take innovative and world leading steps to tackle anonymous shell companies."

(Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)