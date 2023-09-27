UK supermarket group Morrisons names Rami Baitiéh as new CEO

LONDON (Reuters) - British supermarket group Morrisons on Wednesday named Rami Baitiéh, formerly the boss of Carrefour France, as its new chief executive, succeeding David Potts, who is stepping down after nine years in the job.

Baitiéh will take up the role in November and work with Potts over a handover period, Morrisons said.

Potts led a turnaround at the group and steered it through the pandemic.

Morrisons was taken over for 7 billion pounds ($8.5 billion) by U.S. private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in 2021.

"Rami will bring energy, innovation, and dedication to expanding Morrisons loyalty programmes and digital reach, while ensuring that the company’s long legacy of quality, and mission to deliver value for shoppers, is preserved," Terry Leahy, senior advisor at CD&R, said.

Monthly industry data has consistently shown Morrisons underperforming rivals, including market leader Tesco and No. 2 Sainsbury's.

Last year, Morrisons was overtaken as Britain's fourth-largest supermarket by market share by German-owned discounter Aldi, according to researcher Kantar.

On Wednesday, Morrisons also updated on trading in its third quarter to July 30, which showed an improving trend.

It said underlying sales rose 2.9%, having been up 1% in the previous quarter, and it kept guidance for earnings to rise in the current financial year.

($1 = 0.8243 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)