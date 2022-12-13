UK students will see higher housing and dining fees next school year

University of Kentucky students will see higher housing and dining rates next school year, caused by inflation and rising costs.

On Tuesday, the UK board of trustees approved a 4% increase to on-campus housing and 9% increase to dining rates. As housing costs are rising in Lexington, UK executive vice president for finance and administration said UK had to also raise its rates for students.

“The new housing rate is necessary to fund rising operating costs due to price increases in utilities, maintenance and supplies,” Monday said. “Additionally, the increase in the dining plan is reflective of rising food prices and inflation being experienced in every sector.”

UK does not require students to live on campus. However, students who do live on campus are required to purchase a campus dining plan, with the exception of those who live in the University Flats. About 88% of freshmen students live on campus, Monday said.

Both fee increases are below inflation rates, Monday said. Year-over-year rent increase for Lexington is at 17%, and food costs have risen about 11% in the last year. Monday said the university worked with its housing and dining partners to keep increases lower than inflationary increases.

“While we are plagued with the same inflationary cost increases that families, businesses and college campuses are facing across the nation, we have worked to minimize the impact as much as possible,” Monday said. “We also are committed to continually evaluating our efforts, working with our dining partner, to continue to provide healthy and reasonably priced options.”

Also at the board meeting on Tuesday, a name change for Woodland Glen III residence hall was approved. The dorm, which is home to UK’s College of Engineering living and learning program, is being renamed Pigman Hall, in honor of Stanley and Karen Pigman.

The Pigmans are longtime donors to UK, whose donations have created multiple needs-based scholarships. They have also been mentors to over 200 students, the university said. Earlier this year, a donation from the Pigmans went toward creating an engineering technology collaboration between the UK College of Engineering and the Bluegrass Community and Technical College.

Stanley Pigman is a member of the College of Engineering’s Hall of Distinction and the UK Alumni Association Hall of Distinction.

Capilouto performance evaluation

Additionally, the board approved UK President Eli Capilouto’s performance evaluation at the meetings. Citing record enrollment numbers and graduation rates, Capilouto received praise from board members.

Feedback from the board was collected earlier this semester, and compiled into the review presented Monday evening.

The board noted Capilouto’s fundraising efforts, commitment to “students and the overall well-being of Kentucky,” and focus on the university’s strategic plan as major strengths.

For areas for improvement, the board said they hope Capilouto will continue to work towards increasing transparency, progress with diversity and equity, and strengthening relationships with faculty and shared governance with employees.

The executive committee passed a resolution commending Capilouto for his work in the past year, which the full board also approved. The board’s two faculty trustees, Hollie Swanson and Aaron Cramer, voted against approving the resolution commending Capilouto, saying that while he had done good work, the evaluation did not offer enough feedback for improvement for Capilouto.

“It is my view that this performance evaluation lacks balance,” Swanson said.