UK strike calendar – service stoppages planned for December and January

Photograph: Richard Saker/The Guardian

The wave of strikes sweeping the country reaches a peak this week, threatening to bring Britain to a standstill as workers across the transport network, NHS, Royal Mail and civil service take industrial action in rows over pay and conditions.

Further unrest could beset the government in the new year as strike ballots for firefighters and teachers close in January, while junior doctors are scheduled to vote next month, and London Underground workers have approved a mandate for another six months of industrial action.

With wide-ranging protests in the public and private sectors, Rishi Sunak threatened this month to bring in “new tough laws” to limit strike action.

No details have been released by No 10 on the plans, but Sharon Graham, the general secretary of Unite, said the union would not be “intimidated by anti-trade union attacks” and was “ready industrially and financially” to challenge any new measures.

Here are the main public service strikes planned for December and January:

default

Monday 12 December

A strike by Unison members working for the NHS will take place in Northern Ireland.

Tuesday 13 December

• Members of the RMT working for Network Rail and 14 train operating companies are scheduled to stage the first of days of strikes.

National Rail has warned there will be a “very limited service” on strike days and there will be “no trains at all on some routes”.

TSSA members who work for Avanti West Coast stage a 48-hour stoppage.

• Members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union will take action spread over the month that will affect numerous government agencies and departments.

The first day includes staff at the government’s Rural Payments Agency (RPA), who disburse funds for the agricultural sector.

Staff at the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) will strike starting on this date in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Related: It is soaring energy costs fuelling UK inflation – not humble pay rises

Wednesday 14 December

• Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) continue strike action in an increasingly bitter dispute with Royal Mail over pay and conditions.

Story continues

More than 115,000 postal staff are expected to take part in industrial action that will continue in the run-up to Christmas and is expected to disrupt the delivery of letters and packages.

• Other strikes include RMT members working for Network Rail and the 14 train operating companies, TSSA members who work for Avanti West Coast, staff at the RPA and staff at the DVSA in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Thursday 15 December

• Up to 100,000 nurses with the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are expected to take part in the first of a series of strikes across 53 NHS organisations in England. Nurses will also take industrial action in Wales and Northern Ireland.

• Members of the CWU will strike for a second consecutive day and staff at the RPA and DVSA in Scotland and Northern Ireland continue industrial action.

Friday 16 December

• PCS members working for National Highways will take part in the first of 12 days of strike action over the festive period.

The strike is taking place on a regional basis, with the first action covering the north-west, Yorkshire and Humber and the north-east.

• Strikes are also expected by RMT members at Network Rail and 14 train operating companies; TSSA members with Avanti West Coast; Abellio bus workers in the south and west of London; staff at the RPA and DVSA staff in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Related: The Observer view on why public sector workers have no choice but to strike | Observer editorial

Saturday 17 December

• Further strike action by RMT members working for Network Rail and 14 train operating companies; TSSA members who work for Avanti West Coast, c2c, and East Midlands Railway; Abellio bus workers in the south and west of London; members of PCS working for National Highways.

Sunday 18 December

• The DVSA strike continues for staff in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Monday 19 December

• Members of Unite who work at the Highlands and Islands airports in Scotland are striking. The 11 airports affected are Barra, Benbecula, Campbeltown, Dundee, Inverness, Islay, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh, Tiree and Wick.

• DVSA driving examiners to strike in the north-west, Yorkshire and Humber, and north Wales and RPA staff resume their walkout.

Tuesday 20 December

• Strike action by nurses from the RCN in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

• The DVSA strike continues in the north-west, Yorkshire and Humber, and in north Wales. RPA staff continue their strike.

Wednesday 21 December

• Ambulance workers and other NHS staff will stage a strike coordinated by GMB, Unison and Unite in England and Wales.

• The DVSA strike continues in the north-west, Yorkshire and Humber and north Wales. RPA staff continue their action.

Related: Britain is braced for a winter of strikes – yet a public backlash just hasn’t happened | Gaby Hinsliff

Thursday 22 December

• Cleaners with the RMT will begin the first of a number of strike days at rail firms including Avanti, although services are unlikely to halt.

• Members of Unite who work at the Highlands and Islands airports in Scotland strike again.

• National Highways workers in London and the south-east commence strike action.

• The DVSA strike continues in the north-west, Yorkshire and Humber and north Wales. RPA staff continue their action.

Friday 23 December

• RMT cleaners for a number of rail companies and the DVSA staff in the north-west, Yorkshire and Humber, and north Wales are all due to take action.

• CWU members restart nationwide strike action against their employer Royal Mail.

• PCS members at Border Force start a wave of strikes at Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Glasgow airports. National Highway workers in London and the south of England continue their strike.

Saturday 24 December

• CWU members continue their strike into a second consecutive day.

• Members of RMT working for Network Rail will strike, although this will mostly affect engineering works.

• PCS members at Border Force continue strike action at airports.

• The DVSA strike continues in the north-west, Yorkshire and Humber and north Wales, as will the National Highways strike in London and the south-east.

Sunday 25 December

• The RMT strike will continue, although no services run on Christmas day.

• PCS members at Border Force continue strike action at airports, alongside PCS members who work for National Highways in London and the south-east.

Related: National Highways strike: how England’s motorists face a tougher trip this Christmas

Monday 26 December

• The RMT rail strike will continue.

• PCS members at Border Force continue strike action at airports.

Tuesday 27 December

• The RMT strike continues until 6am.

Wednesday 28 December

• The DVSA driving examiners’ strikes will start in the east of England, east Midlands, West Midlands and parts of London.

• PCS members at Border Force continue strike action at airports.

Thursday 29 December

• The DVSA strike continues in the East of England, east Midlands, West Midlands and parts of London.

• PCS members at Border Force continue strike action at airports.

Friday 30 December

• Strikes by National Highways employees will kick off in the West Midlands and the south-west.

• The DVSA strike continues in the east of England, east Midlands, West Midlands and parts of London.

• PCS members at Border Force continue strike action at airports.

Saturday 31 December

• RMT members working as cleaners for a number of rail companies are due to take action.

• Action by National Highways employees will continue in the West Midlands and south-west.

• PCS members at Border Force continue strike action at airports.

• The DVSA strike continues in the east of England, east Midlands, West Midlands and parts of London.

Tuesday 3 January

• RMT members working for National Rail restart strike action.

• National Highways traffic officers to begin nationwide strike.

• The DVSA strike continues in the east of England, east Midlands, West Midlands and parts of London, while staff at the RPA resume their action.

Wednesday 4 January

• The RMT rail strike continues.

• Second day of nationwide strike by National Highways traffic officers.

• The DVSA driving examiners’ strikes will start in London, south-east England, south-west England and Wales. RPA staff continue their action.

Thursday 5 January

• Train drivers represented by Aslef launch a national day of strike action.

• The DVSA strike continues in London, south-east England, south-west England and Wales. RPA staff continue their action.

Friday 6 January

• The RMT rail strike continues.

• The DVSA strike continues in London, south-east England, south-west England and Wales. RPA staff continue their action.

• National Highways workers in the east Midlands and eastern regions will begin strike action.

Saturday 7 January

• The RMT rail strike continues.

• The DVSA strike continues in London, south-east England, south-west England and Wales, while the National Highways workers in the east Midlands and eastern regions take strike action for the second consecutive day.

Sunday 8 January

• The DVSA strike continues in London, south-east England, south-west England and Wales.

Monday 9 January

• The DVSA strike continues in London, south-east England, south-west England and Wales. RPA staff resume their action.

Tuesday 10 January

• The DVSA strike continues in London, south-east England, south-west England and Wales. RPA staff continue their action.

Wednesday 18 January

• Nurses represented by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) begin a second round of strike action in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Thursday 19 January

• The nurses continue strike action into a second day.

This explainer, first published on 12 December 2022, is being updated to reflect the latest information. Please click on the timestamp to see when it was last modified. Any significant corrections made to this or previous versions of the article will continue to be footnoted in line with Guardian editorial policy.