UK still faces 40 billion pound budget hole - Resolution Foundation

David Milliken
·2 min read

By David Milliken

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Britain still faces a 40 billion pound ($46 billion) budget hole that will need to be filled by tax rises as well as spending cuts, despite recent U-turns on measures proposed during Liz Truss's short-lived premiership, a think tank said on Tuesday.

The Resolution Foundation, which focuses on issues facing low- and middle-income households, said new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his finance minister Jeremy Hunt faced unappealing choices ahead of a budget statement due on Nov. 17.

"While the recent focus has been on conditions improving post-Trussonomics, the central picture remains one of a weaker growth, higher borrowing costs and expensive tax cuts that have left a fiscal hole of at least 40 billion pounds to fill," the Resolution Foundation's research director, James Smith, said.

Britain's Office for Budget Responsibility last published borrowing forecasts in March, since when the growth outlook has weakened due to surging energy prices, while interest rates have risen in Britain and globally, pushing up borrowing costs.

The Resolution Foundation estimated that tax rises and spending cuts of at least 30 billion pounds would be needed to ensure debt was falling as a share of gross domestic product by the 2026-27 financial year.

Previous finance ministers had also left a minimum of 12 billion pounds of leeway to achieve their budget goals, the think tank added.

Previously the Institute for Fiscal Studies had estimated Britain faced a budget hole of 62 billion pounds in the wake of the tax-cut plan announced by Truss's finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, on Sept. 23.

This 'mini-budget' pushed sterling to a record low against the U.S. dollar and forced the Bank of England to intervene in the bond market, prompting Truss to reverse some of the plans and sack Kwarteng - but too late to save her premiership.

The Resolution Foundation said cuts to investment spending often appealed to British governments seeking to save money - but would come at the cost of longer term growth and would raise 10 billion pounds at most.

High inflation meant government departments - which mostly have fixed cash budgets - are already facing 22 billion pounds of real-terms cuts by 2024-25, limiting the scope for further savings and creating pressure for extra spending, it added.

The government is reviewing a previous promise to raise pensions and welfare benefits in line with inflation, which will cost around 9 billion pounds.

Around 17 billion pounds of Truss's tax cuts remain in place, largely the reversal of a 15 billion pound rise in payroll taxes introduced by Sunak when he was finance minister.

"Further austerity for public services is also likely, but there are limits to how big these can credibly be," Smith said. "This reality means that the Autumn Statement is likely to involve tax rises, not just spending cuts." ($1 = 0.8692 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • 4 steps to fix the Maple Leafs

    The Maple Leafs are in early season crisis mode so here are four things the team needs to do to course correct.&nbsp;

  • Sorokin has 41-save shutout as Islanders beat Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored twice, Ilya Sorokin stopped 41 shots for his first shutout of the season and the New York Islanders beat the crosstown-rival Rangers 3-0 on Wednesday night. Josh Bailey also scored and Jean-Gabriel Pageau had two assist to help the Islanders snap a three-game losing streak. Jaroslav Halak had 26 saves against his former team while losing for the third time in three starts for the Rangers, who have lost four straight (0-2-2) after a 3-1-0 start. OILERS 3, BLUE

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Decision at head coach among many off-season tasks facing Redblacks GM Burke

    OTTAWA — After three straight seasons of falling far short of expectations, Ottawa Redblacks general manager Shawn Burke will have his work cut out for him this off-season. Ottawa finished the 2022 season 4-14-0 and an embarrassing 0-9 at TD Place. When a season concludes with just four wins, a fired head coach and a winless home record, there are bound to be changes. One of Burke’s many tasks will be deciding who should be at the helm of for this next edition of the Redblacks. Paul LaPolice was

  • Vancouver Canucks, Rogers Communications sign 10-year broadcast rights deal

    VANCOUVER — Sportsnet will continue to broadcast Vancouver Canucks games on TV and radio for another decade. The Canucks and Rogers Communications, which owns Sportsnet, announced Monday that the two sides have agreed to a 10-year deal that will last through the 2032-33 season. The agreement renews a deal that sees every Canucks game aired on Sportsnet's TV channels and on Vancouver radio station Sportsnet 650. The deal also includes the naming rights to the Canucks' home rink, Rogers Arena. Rog

  • B.C. government says it won't support 2030 Winter Olympics bid

    The B.C. government announced Thursday that it would not be supporting a bid to bring the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games back to the province, where four First Nations were hoping to host them. The province had been reviewing the Indigenous-led bid for more than a year but said in a statement it was worried that billions of dollars in direct costs would jeopardize its "ability to address pressures facing British Columbians right now." The 2030 bid is being led by the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wa

  • Trust, patience are required with OG Anunoby's scoring growth

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor explains the mental and physical hurdles a player goes through when they're attempting to take scoring leaps. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Five Things: A look at Phillies manager and Sarnia, Ont., native Rob Thomson

    Canada's Rob Thomson has guided the Philadelphia Phillies on an improbable journey to the World Series. The native of Sarnia, Ont., took over as manager of a sub-. 500 team on June 3 and helped the Phillies turn their season around, eventually claiming the final post-season spot in the National League before winning three playoff rounds. Now the Houston Astros await in the Fall Classic starting Friday night at Minute Maid Park. MAKING HIS MARK The Phillies responded immediately to Thomson's prom

  • Olofsson scores in OT as Sabres rally past Blackhawks 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored twice, including in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Saturday night. Olofsson got his sixth of the season 36 seconds into overtime. He converted a slap shot from the right circle off a pass from Tage Thompson. Buffalo had dropped two in a row. The Sabres trailed 3-1 after two periods, but Thompson scored twice in the third. Craig Anderson made 23 saves. Olofsson opened the scoring in the first with a power-play slap s

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • Erik Karlsson scores in OT, Sharks beat Maple Leafs 4-3

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored on a breakaway 57 seconds into overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night. Karlsson also had two assists as San Jose won at home for the first time this season, improving to 1-4. Logan Couture had two goals and an assist, giving him 300 NHL goals. Timo Meier added a goal and assisted on the winner. Kappo Kahkonen made 22 saves for his first victory of the season. Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner a

  • Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense

  • B.C. extends bar hours for 2022 World Cup

    With the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 right around the corner, fans watching the game here in B.C. will be able to stay longer at bars and pubs to cheer for their favourite soccer team. Liquor primary establishments in B.C. have had a temporary extension of their operating hours approved during the World Cup to give fans extra time to enjoy the matches that will be held late at night or in the early morning hours. The province says there will be no change to the hours of liquor sales and service, b

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.