If you’re anything like us, you may be wondering whether you will be boarding a plane to go on a summer holiday this year, or opting for a staycation instead.

A trip abroad is contingent on several factors: the current Foreign Office blanket ban on all international travel being lifted; the host country being willing to accept tourists from the UK; no quarantine being imposed upon arrival or return to the UK; the ability to get to the airport; and the ability to fly or otherwise travel to your chosen destination.

While the FCO travel ban is still in place, the government is expected to announce this will be relaxed from 6 July.

So, with foreign holidays up in the air, many of us are searching for the perfect UK break to satisfy the travel bug inside us.

Luckily, if you’re dreaming of powdery white beaches, fine wine and sunshine, there’s no need to travel far as the British Isles coast has everything you could wish for in a holiday.

From the sea-view apartments on the Isles of Scilly to the wild beaches of Skegness in Lincolnshire - we’ve found the best seaside staycations to book now.

10 of the best seaside staycations to book now

Isles of Scilly

The Isles of Scilly lie just off the coast of Cornwall but are a world apart in every way. A natural wonder where nature thrives and things feel altogether calmer and slower.

The islands are reached by either ferry, or seaplane, and feel distinctly exotic and farther-flung compared to the rest of the UK.

If you’re on a budget

Set in the heart of Mousehole, The Lookout is a cosy space that offers everything you need for a short stay. The decor is modern and airy, while the bathroom is luxurious. Best of all, the bed is raised and accessed by steps to give you a sea view, which is ideal for breakfast in bed.

Even in summer, privately owned Tresco - the second largest island on the Isles of Scilly - never feels overrun. Perhaps it’s the effort you have to put in to get to this remote outpost. But it’s well worth it, to discover this car-free idyll of wildflower fields, farmland and dazzling beaches, with one of Britain’s warmest climes to boot.

Plus, the harbour, beach, village and local bars are only four minutes walk away from your accommodation. Room-only from £56 per night.

Mousehole harbour in the Scilly Islands. (Getty Images)

If you’re looking for luxury

The four-star, Karma St. Martin's hotel is just 40 yards from the beachfront in St. Martin’s and this charming property features a spa, bar and restaurant, as well as rooms with sea views.

A holistic hideaway in an area of outstanding natural beauty, the hotel - the only one on the island - feels a world apart from everyday life.

Spend your days dining by the waterfront, relaxing in the spa or strolling along the beach, taking in the fresh coastal air. B&B doubles from £317 per night.

Karma St. Martins enjoys tranquility and endless coastal views. (Booking.com)

Brighton

Gaudy yet glorious, Brighton is Britain's most colourful city. From the boutique-lined lanes, where you can revel in a booming arts scene, to a renowned pebble beach that stretches for miles, this seaside town has a mixture of everything you could ever want from a seaside staycation.

If you’re on a budget

Rated five-stars by previous guests, the EI8HT Brighton Apartments boast water sports facilities and stylish decor.

The apartments are located just 250 yards from Brighton Beach, 1.2 miles from Hove Beach, and are close to popular attractions like The Royal Pavilion, Komedia and Churchill Square Shopping Centre.

If you get tired of playing mini-golf and tennis at the hotel, head out into central Brighton to enjoy an ice cream on the seafront. Room-only from £49 per night.

The EI8HT Brighton Apartments have been rated five-stars by guests. (Booking.com)

If you’re looking for luxury

The most well-known hotel in Brighton is the one and only The Grand. It’s romantic Renaissance architecture towers over the Brighton seafront and affords its guests ocean-front living at it’s best.

The Grand has a magnificent location on Brighton’s seafront and is just a 10-minute walk from Brighton Pier and the labyrinth of lanes beyond.

Uninterrupted views of the seafront can be enjoyed from the stylish cocktail bar and terrace, which also serves traditional Sussex cream teas. B&B rooms from £120 per night.

The Grand's Renaissance style offers beach living at its finest. (Booking.com)

Croyde, North Devon

If you’re keen to try your hands at watersports, then the beaches of North Devon are the South West’s most accessible surf spots from London, the Midlands and the North of England.

Croyde, an idyllic village with an après-surf scene, makes an ideal destination for a surfing holiday, while the beach itself, an arc of golden sand, is also an uplifting place to learn and relax, in equal measure.

If you’re on a budget

Set in three acres of beautiful grounds, Cedars Inn features a conservatory restaurant and elegant rooms scattered around the gardens in cosy lodges.

Each room features a private bathroom, tea/coffee facilities and is just a few metres from the main house where you can find a traditional restaurant.

The restaurant is a talking point in itself as it serves modern British high quality seasonal produce, while the bar offers real ales and fine wines. B&B rooms from £70 per night.

Morans Bed and Breakfast has been voted exceptional. (Booking.com)

If you’re looking for luxury

This relaxing 4-star hotel has stunning views over Woolacombe Bay and private steps down to the sandy beach. The Watersmeet Hotel occupies one of the best vantage in Croyde, offering uninterrupted views across the sea and towards the horizon.

The restaurant has two AA Rosettes for its cuisine, and it boasts impressive views, which are ideal when holidaygoers want to watch the setting sun.

The Watersmeet Hotel is ideal for exploring the North Devon coastline and beaches, walking the South West Coastal Path or surfing on one of Britain’s best surf beaches. B&B rooms from £345 per night.

Views over Woolacombe Bay from Watersmeet Hotel. (Booking.com)

Hastings, East Sussex

Holiday in Hastings and you have access not just to the sea, but an array of wine tours – from the Carr Taylor vineyard, five miles inland, to England’s oldest producer of organic wines, Sedlescombe vineyard.

There are no less than four beaches in and around Hastings, meaning that you have miles and miles of sandy shores to explore during your staycation.

If you’re on a budget

The Lansdowne is centrally located on Hastings' seafront and is the perfect place to position yourself in order to enjoy all the town has to offer.

This relaxed hotel in a converted Victorian house is a nine-minute walk from both Hastings train station and Hastings Castle, as well as the assortment of bars and restaurants in between. Room-only from £69 per night.

The Lansdowne is centrally located on Hastings' seafront. (Booking.com)

If you’re looking for luxury

A short walk from the Old Town and seafront, The Old Rectory in Hastings offers elegant guest rooms in 18th-century surroundings.

Expect freshly cooked breakfasts featuring homemade bread, sausages and home-cured bacon to set you up for the day, while locally caught fish will await you on your return.

The hotel is a particular hit with couples, who rated The Old Rectory 9.7 out of 10. B&B rooms from £120.

The Old Rectory in Hastings offers elegant guest rooms. (Booking.com)

Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk

Between world-renowned Holkham beach and the unique bird sanctuary of Blakeney Point lies the pretty harbour town of Wells-next-the-Sea. Its harbour is sheltered by salt marshes from the open sea and was once one of the great ports of eastern England in Tudor times.

If you’re on a budget

Situated in Colkirk in the Norfolk region, The Oaks Glamping (and specifically Pip’s Cabin) is luxury on a budget for anyone who’s looking for something a little different.

Relax in the garden outside your wooden cabin, enjoy an evening drink by the wood burner and then curl up into a comfy bed (yes, a real bed while camping, revolutionary). Room-only from £75 per night.

Camping as you've never seen it before at Oaks Glamping. (Booking.com)

If you’re looking for luxury

A former coaching inn on the north Norfolk coast, The Crown Hotel in Wells-next-the-Sea offers stylish rooms, and a restaurant menu showcasing local produce.

It is prime location to cater to everyone’s needs; just seven minutes from the harbour, Holkham Nature Reserve is but an eight-minute drive away, plus there are lots of things to see and do in between.

The Crown Hotel bar offers a range of locally brewed ales and a hand-picked wine list, ideal after a day at the beach. While the local specialities, which include Wells Crab and Brancaster Oysters, will help continue your affair with the Great British seaside. B&B rooms from £175 per night.

This former coaching inn mixes comfort with gastronomical delights. (Booking.com)

Guernsey, Channel Islands

Guernsey clocks up around 2,000 hours of sunshine every year, compared with a UK average of 1,493. The second-largest Channel Island also offers unspoilt beaches and great seafood, such as the Guernsey ormer – a local shellfish delicacy.

If you’re on a budget

Just a minute’s drive from Guernsey Airport, the family-run Le Chêne B&B offers a seasonal heated outdoor swimming pool, a hot tub and the opportunity to explore the island with bike hire.

In fact, the options to explore are endless; from free fishing rod hire, along with a booklet of Guernsey’s top fishing spots, to hiring the hotel’s car, scooters or electric bikes to head out on the numerous scenic walks available in the surrounding area. There is even free walking stick hire from reception.

If you want some downtime at the property visitors can stretch out by the outdoor pool, relax in the piano lounge, or grab a drink at the cosy residents’ bar.

La Grand Mare Golf Club is less than 10 minutes’ drive away, and discounted green fees and free golf club hire are available from the hotel. B&B rooms from £89 per night.

The Le Chêne Hotel has a spacious sun terrace and outdoor pool. (Booking.com)

If you’re looking for luxury

Situated just five minutes' drive from both Guernsey Airport and the capital of St Peter Port, the exclusive multi-award-winning Bella Luce Hotel boasts a restaurant and a spa. In the beautiful village of St Martin, this boutique hotel is set in tranquil lanes, with the South Coast and cliffs only a short walk away.

Spend your days meandering the nearby cliffs and beaches or relaxing at the Bella Spa, where a wide range of Espa body treatments and massages can be booked.

In the evening guests can dine out at the hotel’s AA-rosette garden restaurant, which serves modern European cuisine as well as a good selection of ales, cocktails, and fine wines. B&B rooms from £137 per night.