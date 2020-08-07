The UK staycation destinations you might not know about

From Cosmopolitan

If, like us, you’ve been spending your evenings scanning booking.com and airbnb hoping to unearth a Cornish gem that’s available before October, forget it. Instead, take a look at these beauties guaranteed to give you a great getaway far from the crowds.



The Boathouse, Ullswater

A dreamy self-catering escape for two on the shores of Ullswater in the Lake District. Inside the converted 19th-century boathouse it’s open-plan with a balcony for al fresco dining and a gorgeous bedroom with lake views. We love the private rowing boat for lake adventures, hikes right on your doorstep, good local restaurants and board games if it rains.

From £190pn

The Nest, Stamford

A safari lodge tucked away in the Lincolnshire countryside with everything you need for a secluded Brit break, including log burner, tiny kitchen, comfy beds for up to six people and an egg-shaped tub to soak in and watch the sunset. Yoga classes and a Landrover safari to see local wildlife at dusk can be arranged.

Four nights from £760

Flint Barn, Norfolk

This gorgeous hideaway for four absolutely nails ‘countryside luxe’. Part of a 1,350-acre arable farm, it’s been brilliantly restored by an award-winning architect; you’d never guess it once housed livestock. It also has a pool, jacuzzi and steam room.

From £700 for three nights

Welshglamping, Llanwrtyd Wells

Choose from a log cabin with four-poster bed, lotus belle tent (sleeps four) or cute cottage at this rustic new hideaway in the wilds of mid-Wales. There’s plenty to do from river swimming to exploring the nearby valleys and at night low light pollution means the star-gazing is unreal. Cook on the campfire or, if you want a night off, Llanwrtyd Wells is ten minutes away with local pubs and restaurants.

From £90pn

