The UK staycation destinations you might not know about

Amanda Statham
View photos
Photo credit: The Boathouse

From Cosmopolitan

If, like us, you’ve been spending your evenings scanning booking.com and airbnb hoping to unearth a Cornish gem that’s available before October, forget it. Instead, take a look at these beauties guaranteed to give you a great getaway far from the crowds.

The Boathouse, Ullswater

A dreamy self-catering escape for two on the shores of Ullswater in the Lake District. Inside the converted 19th-century boathouse it’s open-plan with a balcony for al fresco dining and a gorgeous bedroom with lake views. We love the private rowing boat for lake adventures, hikes right on your doorstep, good local restaurants and board games if it rains.

From £190pn

View photos
Photo credit: The Boathouse

The Nest, Stamford

A safari lodge tucked away in the Lincolnshire countryside with everything you need for a secluded Brit break, including log burner, tiny kitchen, comfy beds for up to six people and an egg-shaped tub to soak in and watch the sunset. Yoga classes and a Landrover safari to see local wildlife at dusk can be arranged.

Four nights from £760

Flint Barn, Norfolk

This gorgeous hideaway for four absolutely nails ‘countryside luxe’. Part of a 1,350-acre arable farm, it’s been brilliantly restored by an award-winning architect; you’d never guess it once housed livestock. It also has a pool, jacuzzi and steam room.

From £700 for three nights

View photos
Photo credit: Flint Barn

Welshglamping, Llanwrtyd Wells

Choose from a log cabin with four-poster bed, lotus belle tent (sleeps four) or cute cottage at this rustic new hideaway in the wilds of mid-Wales. There’s plenty to do from river swimming to exploring the nearby valleys and at night low light pollution means the star-gazing is unreal. Cook on the campfire or, if you want a night off, Llanwrtyd Wells is ten minutes away with local pubs and restaurants.

From £90pn

View photos
Photo credit: Welshglamping

Artist Residence, South Leigh

Part of the hip boutique hotel chain, this Oxfordshire escape is perfect if you don’t want the hassle of self-catering but do still want to get away from it all. Many things to love here, from the cosy rooms with retro extras (the barn suite is amazing), a converted shepherd’s hut, gorgeous garden and great restaurant serving stuff you probably weren’t whipping up at home, like wild mushrooms, sourdough and truffle.

From £100pn

Newtown Cabin, Isle of Wight

Birdwatchers and walkers alike will adore this two-bedroom cabin retreat, where nature-spotting opportunities abound on the island’s only National Nature Reserve. Originally built in the 1930s for processing oyster catches, today you’ll find a snug little bolthole for four with nearby estuary views and glorious walks from the door, where your neighbours are rare butterflies and red squirrels.

From £231 for three nights

View photos
Photo credit: Jason Swain/Getty

The Treehouses at Lanrick, Scotland

Opening in September, sign up now for a stay in one of five gorgeous woodland dwellings on the edge of Scotland’s stunning Trossachs National Park, around an hour from Edinburgh. Super luxurious inside, including king-size bed and copper bath, ideal for relaxing in after a day of wild swimming, kayaking or whiskey tasting at nearby Deanston Distillery.

From £200pn

View photos
Photo credit: The Treehouses at Lanrick

Copse Cabin, Sussex

Part rustic cabin, part modern magic, this cosy retreat lies on farmland in a secluded woodland. You’ll love sitting outside by the tranquil pond, where birds and dragonflies flit around, playing board games, star-gazing around the fire pit and sipping fresh coffee on the terrace. Heaven.

From £90 per night

View photos
Photo credit: Copse Cabin

Luxury Yorkshire Huts, Darlington

A pair of high-end shepherd huts ideal for a romantic escape. From the Farrow & Ball painted exteriors to the luxurious wallpapered bathrooms, rolltop tub and breakfast, which arrives in a wicker hamper, this is all about spoiling and relaxation.

From £99 per night

View photos
Photo credit: topher mcgrillis

Harbour Hotel, Southampton

This one might be in a small city, but hear us out. Not only does if have a glass-fronted top floor bar with outside terrace over looking a yacht-packed marina (if you squint, it’s a bit like Ibiza port, not even joking), there’s also an exceptionally good spa with hydrotherapy pool and lots of lovely treatments, plus the award-winning Jetty restaurant serving fresh seafood al fresco - it’s an Instagram dream and even if you don’t step out of the hotel for two days, you’ll feel like you’ve been on holiday.

From £120pn

You Might Also Like