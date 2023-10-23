UK statistics office to publish adjusted version of jobless rate

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said it would publish an adjusted rate for unemployment and other measures of the labour market on Tuesday, a week after scaling back its jobs market data release due to low responses to its survey.

"Tomorrow we will publish a new series using additional data sources to produce adjusted levels and rates for employment, unemployment and inactivity for the latest two 3-monthly periods," the ONS said in a statement on Monday.

"We will not be publishing the unadjusted June to August LFS (Labour Force Survey) data tomorrow."

