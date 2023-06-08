This UK star didn’t speak English or know what college baseball was only a few years ago

It would have been difficult for Kentucky baseball’s lone representative on the coaches’ All-SEC team to have predicted the honor only a few years ago.

Not only did second baseman Èmilien Pitre go hitless in his first season at Kentucky, when his college recruiting process started he spoke little English.

“When I got recruited, I had no idea what college baseball was,” Pitre told the Herald-Leader this week as Kentucky prepares for its NCAA Tournament super-regional series at LSU. “... I’m getting these calls from these coaches, and I don’t even know what I’m doing. I’m just out here to play baseball and have fun.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

French was Pitre’s first language growing up in Quebec, Canada, where he attended a French-speaking school. Pitre began taking English classes in high school in the same way an American student might study Spanish or another language.

High school ends after the 11th grade in Quebec, but Pitre elected to complete a 12th grade course online in English. During the COVID-19 pandemic he moved to Ontario, where he lived with an English-speaking host family.

By then, Pitre’s stock as an American baseball recruit was growing thanks to standout performances on the travel baseball circuit. Kentucky coaches were among those that took notice of his talent during a tournament in Georgia.

“I remember getting down in Georgia and watching him and I was just like, ‘Holy cow, this guy,’” Kentucky Coach Nick Mingione said. “He moves with such grace and freedom and rhythm. Then the arm stroke and watching him hit, how it was just such an easy swing.

“... This guy is going to be able to play shortstop for us one day.”

After going hitless during his freshman season, Èmilien Pitre is hitting .322 with 18 stolen bases as a sophomore for Kentucky baseball.

Still mastering English at the time, Pitre leaned heavily on advice from his coach during the recruiting process. He eventually committed to Kentucky, but since he weighed only around 135 pounds it was clear that time to develop was needed.

As a freshman, Pitre appeared in just 11 games. He walked twice and scored three runs as a pinch runner but did not record a hit in four at-bats.

With Gold Glove winner Ryan Ritter at shortstop and .300 hitter Daniel Harris at second base, Pitre had no clear path to playing time. There was still work to be done behind the scenes though.

“He got to stand behind Ryan Ritter at shortstop,” Mingione said. “That’s where he practiced every game last year. Every practice he did that. He sat in that dugout and watched and paid attention. He went out this summer and just proved that he was going to have a special year.”

Pitre’s breakout came after his freshman year when he led the Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League, a college summer league played with wood bats, in batting average (.405).

When Pitre returned to Lexington for fall practices, it became apparent he would be a key piece for the 2023 Wildcats. Mingione had added another gaggle of transfers though and the shortstop job vacated when Ritter was drafted by the Colorado Rockies was no longer wide open for Pitre.

Like Ritter, Incarnate Word transfer Grant Smith was an elite defender at shortstop. When Kentucky coaches asked players to submit what they thought was the best lineup for the team after fall practices, Mingione took special note of Pitre’s response, which had slotted Smith at shortstop and himself at second base.

Story continues

“He said, ‘Coach, I definitely want to play shortstop, but I think it’s best for our team if I played second and Grant can play shortstop,’” Mingione said. “... That would be really easy for him to go, ‘I sat behind Ryan Ritter all year last year, this is my time, this is my chance.’

“Instead, nope, totally unselfish, will do whatever. I think that’s one of the reasons why he’s had an amazing year.”

Pitre’s search for his first college hit lingered into the third game of the 2023 season after an 0-for-7 start against Elon. In game three, Pitre went 4-for-5. Three-hit games against Evansville and Wright State followed.

By the time SEC play started, Pitre was hitting .450. His production slowed some against the better competition in league play, but he entered NCAA Tournament play hitting .337 with one home run, 46 RBI and 50 runs scored. Pitre ranks sixth in the SEC in stolen bases (18) and was voted as the second-team All-SEC second baseman by the league coaches.

“Defensively he doesn’t mess up,” UK first baseman Hunter Gilliam said of Pitre. “He’s just the most calm, cool, collected guy I’ve ever been around.”

Kentucky second baseman Èmilien Pitre drove in three runs during the Wildcats’ NCAA Tournament regional in Lexington.

Mingione also credits Pitre’s even-keeled approach for his success. The work done in the weight room — UK now lists him at 175 pounds — was essential. Boosting his confidence in summer baseball after the hitless freshman season served as a valuable jump-start to his breakout sophomore season.

There is room for more development too.

Smith has another year of eligibility remaining, but Pitre could move back to shortstop if Smith is drafted or signs with a professional team this summer.

Of the seven former Wildcats to play in the major leagues this season, two came to Lexington from Canada. Maybe one day Pitre will follow in the footsteps of Red Sox starter James Paxton or Blue Jays reliever Zach Pop in taking the path from Canada to Kentucky to professional baseball, but for now he will focus on helping the Wildcats reach the College World Series for the first time in program history.

“Maybe he didn’t know much about college baseball, but with every passing day that guy just gets better and better and better,” Mingione said during his pre-super regional news conference. “He is one of the reasons why I’m sitting at this table right now with all of these (microphones) in front of me — because of the impact he’s had on our team.”

This weekend

Kentucky at LSU

What: NCAA Baseball Tournament super regional

When: Saturday through Monday

Where: Alex Box Stadium (capacity 10,326) at Baton Rouge, La.

Format: Best-of-three series

At stake: Winner advances to College World Series June 15-26 at Omaha, Neb.

Baton Rouge Super Regional schedule

Saturday — Game 1 (3 p.m., ESPN)

Sunday — Game 2 (Time, TV TBA)

Monday (if necessary) — Game 3 (Time, TV TBA)

‘We can beat them.’ Storylines to watch in Kentucky baseball vs. LSU

How to watch LSU vs. Kentucky baseball: Game times, TV channels, streaming

Hey, John Calipari and Mark Stoops: This year, Kentucky is a baseball school

‘They’re not done.’ Why historic night might not be high point for UK baseball.

Why UK baseball players practiced getting hit by pitches before blowout of Indiana