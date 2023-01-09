UK space launch: Everything you need to know

Technicians work on Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket, attached to the wing of Cosmic Girl - HENRY NICHOLLS

The first rocket launch from UK soil is set to take place on Monday night.

Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne will embark on its Start Me Up mission after it is released from retired jumbo jet Cosmic Girl later this evening. Cosmic Girl will set off from Newquay, eight years after it was shortlisted as a potential spaceport site.

Spaceport Cornwall boss Melissa Thorpe said of the historic launch: "It is really hard to do - it is rocket science, and the longer we wait the more excited I get.

"It is going to feel so good and quite emotional for myself and my team when it does happen."

Thousands are expected to gather in Cornwall to watch the jet take-off. It will then go on to release the rocket south of the coast of Ireland.

What time is the UK space launch?

The UK space launch is shortly before midnight at Newquay Airport in Cornwall. It is the first rocket launch from UK soil.

Where is Virgin Orbit launching from and where will it go?

Virgin Orbit’s jet, nicknamed Cosmic Girl, is launching from Spaceport Cornwall. It will fly for 35,000ft - about 10.5km - where the rocket will detach and blast off just off the coast of the Irish counties of Kerry and Cork and put nine satellites into orbit at an altitude of 555km.

What is the space flight schedule

There will be an online live stream from 9pm with the launch window opening at 10.16pm. Cosmic Girl’s take off is scheduled for 22.16-23.16 with the rocket release itself happening between 10.54 and 11.54.

Between midnight and 1am on January 10, Cosmic Girl will return to the base.

Between 1.15 and 1.30 am, there will be the confirmation of the satellite separation, and from 1-2am the crew of Cosmic Girl will disembark.

What is the purpose of the rocket launch?

One of the satellites on board is a prototype orbiting factory to create high-value alloys and semiconductors. Another satellite will join a constellation monitoring illegal smuggling, fishing, trafficking, piracy and terrorism.

The launch is also part of the government’s National Space Strategy, which aims for the UK to become the first European country to launch satellites into orbit.

How can I watch the rocket launch?

Virgin Orbit has said people in the UK and Ireland should be able to see LauncherOne within 60 seconds of ignition, while coastal regions in France, Portugal, and Spain will be able to see it within two or three minutes. The whole launch will last approximately 10 minutes.