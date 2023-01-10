Civil Aviation Authority investigates failed satellites launch

Steven Morris
·5 min read

An investigation has been launched by the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority into the failed attempt to send satellites into orbit from Cornwall as the teams behind the historic mission described tearful scenes when their rocket was lost but expressed a determination to “go again” as soon as possible.

The UK Space Agency insisted that Virgin Orbit’s Start Me Up mission had been a partial success, showing that a rocket launch was possible from Britain – and claimed they had beaten Norway and Sweden to be the first country to fire satellites into space from European soil.

Both the agency and Spaceport Cornwall, the base for the multimillion pound launch, said they would attempt to successfully send satellites into orbit within a year.

However it was grim news for Virgin Orbit Holdings, with shares falling by a fifth in early trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange as its teams in California and Cornwall tried to pinpoint what went wrong and establish where the debris of the rocket and satellites is now.

It emerged on Tuesday that the rocket, propelled into space from a customised Boeing 747 that took off from the spaceport near Newquay on Monday night, reached a speed of 11,000mph but needed to attain 17,000 mph to gain the correct altitude.

One possibility for the failure is that fairings that encase the rocket did not fall away as they should have done and slowed it down.

Matt Archer, the commercial space director at the UK Space Agency, accepted that the mission had not achieved everything it had set out to do but argued it proved a launch could take place from Britain – and said the UK could claim to be the first European country to launch satellites. “We’ve launched,” he said. “We know that not everything was successful, but we got to space.”

Asked about the theory that the fairings could have been the problem, he said: “What we know is that it [the rocket] didn’t fire for as long as it should have done. It wasn’t gaining the altitude in needed to. It could be a whole number of things, whether it’s just engine performance or something isn’t burning. It could be a fairing issue.”

Archer said the rocket ran for about a minute rather than about three. He said the weather in Cornwall and above the Atlantic had not been an issue.

He explained that Virgin Orbit and the UK Space Agency were trying to locate the debris of the rocket and satellites. “A lot of it will break up and be burned to the atmosphere. So whether any of it comes down we don’t know but given the trajectory goes over the poles, over bodies of water, I’m not expecting it to be an issue.”

Archer said there had been tears when the mission stalled and they had not opened the Cornish sparkling wine the team had put on ice. “There’ll be time to celebrate the successes and acknowledge all the hard work.”

Virgin Orbit, which launched the mission from Spaceport Cornwall, said it would “tirelessly” investigate what had caused the failure.

In a statement the company said the 747, Cosmic Girl, had successfully released the LauncherOne rocket, which carried the payload of military and civilian satellites, in the designated drop-zone off the southern coast of Ireland.

It said: “The rocket then ignited its engines, quickly going hypersonic and successfully reaching space. The flight continued through successful stage separation and ignition of the second stage. However, at some point during the firing of the rocket’s second stage engine and with the rocket travelling at a speed of more than 11,000mph, the system experienced an anomaly.”

The 747 safely returned to Spaceport Cornwall near Newquay.

The mission’s failure is a blow for Spaceport Cornwall, which staged a festival around the launch attended by thousands of people.

Melissa Thorpe, the head of Spaceport Cornwall, said: “We inspired millions. Not just with our ambition but also with our fortitude.

“We’re feeling awful, to be honest – I’m not going to lie. There were tears, and it was very upsetting. It’s gutting but we’ve proven we’re a spaceport. We launched last night. We will go again. We’ve learnt so much. I think you’ll see a few days of what was that and then this huge surge of energy to see how we can do it again, I hope this year.

Thorpe said some had doubted that people would come to see the launch. “But we could have sold 10,000 tickets. We crashed Eventbrite. The biggest lesson is that people believe this is a big deal. People want to see it and be around it.”

There were contrasting reactions among the teams that lost satellites.

Emma Jones, the mission lead for the The DOVER Pathfinder satellite, designed to protect critical national infrastructure from cyber-hacking and jamming attacks, said it had been an “epic adventure”.

“It was a bit disappointing but we cracked open a bottle of champagne and the feeling was: ‘We’re going to do this again. It’s not over yet.’”

She said she would love their next satellite to be launched in the UK. “That’s something we’ll discuss with the various launch suppliers.”

Josh Western, CEO of the Cardiff company Space Forge, which had hoped to put the first Welsh-built satellite into orbit, admitted he broke down in tears when the news came through the mission had failed and reached for his wife and co-founder for comfort.

He said: “It didn’t succeed but we were still part of something incredible, historic. We’d launch from Cornwall again 100%.”

For Western, Cornwall has a deeply personal meaning. His great-grandfather was based at an RAF base in Cornwall and he inscribed a copy of his signature in the lost satellite. “It’s one of the reasons we’d come back again,” he said. “I love the grit of the Cornish spirit.”

