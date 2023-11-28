UK Snooker Championship 2023: Match schedule, results, BBC coverage and format

The UK Snooker Championship - the first of this season's Triple Crown events - is under way at York's Barbican Centre and you can watch live coverage across the BBC.

We have live action from every round on BBC TV and you can watch uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport mobile app, with additional coverage on BBC Red Button.

Last year, Northern Ireland's Mark Allen fought back to beat China's Ding Junhui in one of the most enthralling UK Championship finals in the history of the tournament.

World number one Ronnie O'Sullivan won his first UK title in 1993 and is seeking a record-extending eighth title.

Format

The world's top 16 automatically qualified while the other 16 players in the main draw came through a qualifying tournament in Leicester.

All matches are best of 11 frames except for the final on 3 December, which is played over 19 frames and two sessions.

The winner will receive £250,000, and there is a prize of £15,000 for the highest break.

Match schedule, BBC coverage & results

All times are GMT. Coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

First round

Saturday, 25 November

Mark Allen 5-6 Ding Junhui

Mark Williams 6-4 Fan Zhengyi

Kyren Wilson 5-6 Jamie Clarke

Tom Ford 6-5 Noppon Saengkham

Sunday, 26 November

Luca Brecel 6-4 Yuan Sijun

Zhang Anda 6-5 Elliot Slessor

Shaun Murphy 4-6 Hossein Vafaei

Ali Carter 3-6 Matthew Selt

Monday, 27 November

Judd Trump 6-1 Pang Junxu

Barry Hawkins 6-4 Ben Woollaston

Mark Selby 6-0 Mark Joyce

Jack Lisowski 4-6 Jamie Jones

Tuesday, 28 November

13:00

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Anthony McGill

John Higgins v Joe O'Connor

19:00

Neil Robertson v Zhou Yuelong

Robert Milkins v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Live coverage

13:00-17:15, BBC Two

13:00-18:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app

19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app

Highlights: 23:15-00:05, BBC Two (not available in Wales)

UK Championship Extra: 00:05-02:05, BBC Two

Second round

Wednesday, 29 November

13:00

Ding Junhui v Tom Ford

Jamie Jones v Judd Trump

19:00

Mark Williams v Jamie Clarke

Mark Selby v Barry Hawkins

Live coverage

13:00-17:15, BBC Two

13:00-18:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app

19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app

Highlights: 23:15-00:05, BBC Two

UK Championship Extra: 00:05-02:05, BBC Two

Thursday, 30 November

Times to appear here when confirmed

Hossein Vafaei v Matthew Selt

Zhang Anda v Luca Brecel

Ronnie O'Sullivan/Anthony McGill v Robert Milkins/Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

John Higgins/Joe O'Connor v Neil Robertson/Zhou Yuelong

Live coverage

13:00-17:15, BBC Two

13:00-18:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app

19:00-20:00, BBC Two

19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app

Highlights: 23:15-00:05, BBC Two (00:05-00:55 in Northern Ireland)

UK Championship Extra: 00:05-02:05, BBC Two (00:55-02:05 in NI)

Quarter-finals

Friday, 1 December

Live coverage

13:00-17:15, BBC Two

13:00-18:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app

19:00-19:30, BBC Two (not available in Wales)

19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app

Highlights: 23:05-23:55, BBC Two

Semi-finals

Saturday, 2 December

Live coverage

13:00-14:45, BBC Two

13:00-18:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app

14:45-16:30, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app

16:30-17:15, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app

18:30-22:00, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app

Final

Sunday, 3 December

Session one

13:00-17:15 BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app

Session two

19:00-22:00, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app