UK Snooker Championship 2023: Match schedule, results, BBC coverage and format
The UK Snooker Championship - the first of this season's Triple Crown events - is under way at York's Barbican Centre and you can watch live coverage across the BBC.
We have live action from every round on BBC TV and you can watch uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport mobile app, with additional coverage on BBC Red Button.
Last year, Northern Ireland's Mark Allen fought back to beat China's Ding Junhui in one of the most enthralling UK Championship finals in the history of the tournament.
World number one Ronnie O'Sullivan won his first UK title in 1993 and is seeking a record-extending eighth title.
Format
The world's top 16 automatically qualified while the other 16 players in the main draw came through a qualifying tournament in Leicester.
All matches are best of 11 frames except for the final on 3 December, which is played over 19 frames and two sessions.
The winner will receive £250,000, and there is a prize of £15,000 for the highest break.
Match schedule, BBC coverage & results
First round
Saturday, 25 November
Mark Allen 5-6 Ding Junhui
Mark Williams 6-4 Fan Zhengyi
Kyren Wilson 5-6 Jamie Clarke
Tom Ford 6-5 Noppon Saengkham
Sunday, 26 November
Luca Brecel 6-4 Yuan Sijun
Zhang Anda 6-5 Elliot Slessor
Shaun Murphy 4-6 Hossein Vafaei
Ali Carter 3-6 Matthew Selt
Monday, 27 November
Judd Trump 6-1 Pang Junxu
Barry Hawkins 6-4 Ben Woollaston
Mark Selby 6-0 Mark Joyce
Jack Lisowski 4-6 Jamie Jones
Tuesday, 28 November
13:00
Ronnie O'Sullivan v Anthony McGill
John Higgins v Joe O'Connor
19:00
Neil Robertson v Zhou Yuelong
Robert Milkins v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
Live coverage
13:00-17:15, BBC Two
13:00-18:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app
19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app
Highlights: 23:15-00:05, BBC Two (not available in Wales)
UK Championship Extra: 00:05-02:05, BBC Two
Second round
Wednesday, 29 November
13:00
Ding Junhui v Tom Ford
Jamie Jones v Judd Trump
19:00
Mark Williams v Jamie Clarke
Mark Selby v Barry Hawkins
Live coverage
13:00-17:15, BBC Two
13:00-18:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app
19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app
Highlights: 23:15-00:05, BBC Two
UK Championship Extra: 00:05-02:05, BBC Two
Thursday, 30 November
Times to appear here when confirmed
Hossein Vafaei v Matthew Selt
Zhang Anda v Luca Brecel
Ronnie O'Sullivan/Anthony McGill v Robert Milkins/Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
John Higgins/Joe O'Connor v Neil Robertson/Zhou Yuelong
Live coverage
13:00-17:15, BBC Two
13:00-18:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app
19:00-20:00, BBC Two
19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app
Highlights: 23:15-00:05, BBC Two (00:05-00:55 in Northern Ireland)
UK Championship Extra: 00:05-02:05, BBC Two (00:55-02:05 in NI)
Quarter-finals
Friday, 1 December
Live coverage
13:00-17:15, BBC Two
13:00-18:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app
19:00-19:30, BBC Two (not available in Wales)
19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app
Highlights: 23:05-23:55, BBC Two
Semi-finals
Saturday, 2 December
Live coverage
13:00-14:45, BBC Two
13:00-18:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app
14:45-16:30, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app
16:30-17:15, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app
18:30-22:00, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app
Final
Sunday, 3 December
Session one
13:00-17:15 BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app
Session two
19:00-22:00, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app