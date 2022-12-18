UK signs new renewable energy agreement with EU neighbours

The UK has signed a new agreement with EU and North Seas neighbours on developing renewable energy.

Ministers hailed the move as “essential” for the delivery of Britain’s net-zero goals and “bolstering” energy security.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by climate minister Graham Stuart on Sunday.

It enables the UK to work with the North Seas Energy Cooperation (NSEC), which includes the European Commission, to develop renewable projects, specifically those linking energy interconnectors and windfarms.

The agreement represents a renewal of Britain’s relations with the NSEC after Brexit.

The UK will not regain its membership, but the European Commission said it will benefit from a “privileged framework for co-operation”.

The offshore grid links Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.

The initiative is expected to support the UK’s targets to increase offshore wind fivefold to 50GW and deliver 18GW of electricity interconnector capacity – up from 8.4 GW today – by 2030.

Mr Stuart said: “I’m pleased to agree even greater energy co-operation with our North Seas neighbours, which will be vital in helping the UK meet its ambitious renewables target, including increasing offshore wind fivefold to 50GW by 2030.

“The development of renewables in the North Seas is critical for accelerating our clean transition and boosting energy security for the UK and our European neighbours.”