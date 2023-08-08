UK sets out sanctions targeting access to foreign military supplies

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it has targeted individuals and businesses in Iran, Turkey, Dubai, Slovakia and Switzerland in its latest round of sanctions intended to hit Russia's defence systems by cutting off access to foreign military equipment.

"Today’s landmark sanctions will further diminish Russia’s arsenal and close the net on supply chains propping up Putin’s now struggling defence industry," foreign minister James Cleverly said in a statement.

The government set out 22 new sanctions on individuals and businesses outside Russia who it said were supporting Russia in the Ukraine conflict, as well as 3 Russian companies importing electronics key to Russia’s military equipment used on the battlefield.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, writing by Muvija M; editing by William James)