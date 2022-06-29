UK sets out emergency plan to cut gas supplies to Europe - live updates

UK Europe gas pipeline emergency plan Russia Putin rationing energy crisis - REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke//File Photo

The UK will cut off gas supplies to Europe under an emergency plan that will be rolled out if the Russian energy crisis deepens.

Shutting down the so-called interconnector pipelines to the Netherlands and Belgium would be among the early measures under the plan, which could be triggered by National Grid if supplies fall further in the coming months, the Financial Times reports.

But European gas companies warned such a move would undermine a push for international cooperation in the face of Putin’s aggression and would exacerbate the energy crisis on the continent.

The supply cut-off would be part of a four-stage emergency plan that could also include rationing gas to large industrial users and urging households to reduce consumption.

Germany and the Netherlands have already triggered their own emergency plans after Russia slashed gas supplies to Europe, sparking fears of shortages this winter.

Morgan Stanley has now revised its forecasts to predict a recession in the eurozone in the fourth quarter of this year, citing the impact of lower gas flows from Russia as well as stubbornly high inflation.

The Government said it was “fully confident” about the security of energy supply heading into the winter, adding that a gas emergency was “extremely unlikely”.

09:32 AM

Electric cars could pay tax by the mile

Tesla electric car charger - John Walton/PA Wire
Tesla electric car charger - John Walton/PA Wire

ICYMI – Electric cars face being fitted with tracking devices under proposals for a pay-per-mile road taxation system put forward by the Government’s own climate advisers.

Rachel Millard has more:

The Climate Change Committee (CCC) says the Government needs to find ways to cover the “significant hole” in the public finances left by the loss of fuel duty and other taxes when petrol and diesel cars are replaced by electric models.

The new report also calls for the cost of renewable projects to be shifted from electricity bills into general taxation, a move it says could cut energy bills by £90.

On electric cars, the CCC said a “sensible and fair” approach would see the costs covered by drivers, rather than general taxation, arguing that some form of “road pricing” is needed under which drivers are charged for how much they drive.

Potential approaches, it added, range from “a simple charge per mile driven, which could be levied based on annual odometer checks, to more sophisticated schemes that vary the charge based on the time of day or the location/type of road being used, based on vehicle tracking technologies.”

The CCC said the government needed to explore the policy now so it is ready to be implemented this decade. The sale of new petrol and diesel cars is set to be banned in 2030. Introducing a new tax system at an “early stage” will help avoid a situation where drivers “begin to assume that EV driving will always be tax free,” the CCC said.

​Read Rachel's full story here

09:20 AM

H&M profits jump as shoppers flock back to stores

H&amp;M retail sales&nbsp; - Akos Stiller/Bloomberg
H&M retail sales - Akos Stiller/Bloomberg

There's little sign of the cost-of-living crisis hurting H&M just yet as the low-cost retailer beat profit estimates for the second quarter.

Pre-tax profits rose by a third to 4.8bn Swedish krona (£387m) in the three months to the end of May as shoppers rushed to replenish their post-Covid wardrobes.

Helena Helmersson, chief executive of H&M, said: “Well-received collections have led to strong development, with a further increase in full-price sales and decrease in markdowns.”

Still, the retailer warned sales could fall 6pc this month as Russia's war in Ukraine piles pressure on household budgets. Soaring costs also threaten to squeeze margins.

H&M said it was looking at ways to “prioritise initiatives, redistribute resources and ensure continued good profitability” amid wider economic troubles.

09:06 AM

Moonpig tumbles as pandemic boost fades

Moonpig has reported a sharp fall in revenue and profits as a pandemic boost that drove demand for online cards begins to ease.

The company reported a 31pc slump in pre-tax profits to £51.5m in its first full year as a listed company. Revenue dropped 17pc to £304m.

Despite the decline, Moonpig issued a bullish outlook, with its acquisition of Buyagift expected to increase revenue to about £350m.

Nickyl Raithatha, chief executive, said the company's gifting business had grown by over 100pc in the past two years, adding that the acquisition of Buyagift would "accelerate" Moonpig's journey to becoming the "ultimate gifting companion".

Shares fell 1.8pc in early trading.

08:56 AM

Hilco sets sights on Cath Kidston takeover

Cath Kidston Hilco
Cath Kidston Hilco

Retail investor Hilco is said to be closing in on a takeover of Cath Kidston just two years after it was bought out of administration.

Hilco, which has owned a string of major high street names including HMV and Habitat, has held talks about buying the lifestyle brand from from owner Baring Private Equity Asia, Sky News reports.

Cath Kidston, known for its floral and polka dot designs, collapsed into administration in 2020 as the pandemic took its toll, with the loss of 1,000 jobs.

BPEA struck a pre-pack insolvency deal which resulted in the closure on its entire UK high street estate. It still has fewer than a handful of stores in Saudi Arabia.

08:42 AM

UK appoints 'winter resilience' czar

The Government has appointed a new official to ensure Britain can keep the lights on this winter as the energy crisis deepens.

Jonathan Mills, previously in government as a director of energy strategy, took up the role of director-general of winter resilience earlier this month.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said energy security was an "absolute priority".

The UK is drawing up emergency plans to deal with a power crunch this winter, with officials warning that around 6m British households could face power cuts in a worst-case scenario if Russia turns off the taps.

08:30 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has fallen back from two-week highs as weak US consumer confidence data revived fears of a recession.

The blue-chip index fell 0.4pc, putting it on track to snap a three-day winning streak.

Industrial metal and mining stocks were among the worst hit, with Anglo American and Rio Tinto both losing ground.

Drinks giant Diageo dropped 2.6pc after Deutsche Bank cut its rating on the company.

Oil giants BP and Shell both managed to push higher despite pressure on crude prices. National Grid was the biggest riser, gaining as much as 1.5pc even after National Grid said it would cut returns to network operators.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 slumped more than 1pc, with cruise operator Carnival dropping more than 11pc.

08:24 AM

Shop prices surge at fastest rate in 14 years

Prices in British stores are surging at their fastest rate in almost 14 years, leaving millions of families struggling to make ends meet.

The British Retail Consortium said retailers were having to pass on some of the burden of higher raw material costs, leading to the biggest price increases since September 2008.

Food was the biggest driver of inflation, with prices jumping 6pc in the year to June.

A separate report by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation found that millions of low-income households are going without essentials, falling behind on bills and taking on debts.

The poverty campaign group warned that Rishi Sunak's £15bn support package, announced last month, “doesn’t even touch the sides when it comes to the financial problems of low-income families”.

08:13 AM

German flight controller issue sparks Europe-wide chaos

Frankfurt Airport travel chaos - Ben Kilb/Bloomberg
Frankfurt Airport travel chaos - Ben Kilb/Bloomberg

There's a risk of even more travel chaos across Europe today after German air traffic controllers reported technical difficulties.

Frankfurt Airport warned of disruptions across European airspace, in addition to delays and cancellations at Germany's biggest transport hub.

Lufthansa, the biggest airline at Frankfurt airport, said it was too soon to say how many of its flights would be affected.

08:07 AM

Gas prices rise as supply troubles deepen

Natural gas prices increased across Europe this morning amid fears the supply crisis will deteriorate in the run-up to winter.

European countries are racing to refill storage sites amid lower flows from Russia, with concerns that Putin could turn off the taps completely.

But the UK is now planning to cut off interconnector gas pipelines to Europe under an emergency plans, threatening to deepen the crisis on the continent.

Rising demand in Asia could also push up competition for liquefied natural gas, posing a fresh threat to supplies and driving up prices even further.

Benchmark European gas prices rose 1.8pc.

08:01 AM

FTSE 100 drops at the open

The FTSE 100 has dropped sharply at the open as a recent rebound across markets ran out of steam.

The blue-chip index fell 0.7pc to 7,269 points.

07:53 AM

Morgan Stanley: Russian gas crisis will push eurozone into recession

Gas Europe recession Morgan Stanley - Photo by Andrei PUNGOVSCHI / AFP
Gas Europe recession Morgan Stanley - Photo by Andrei PUNGOVSCHI / AFP

As European countries draw up emergency plans to deal with a cut-off in Russian supplies, the economic risks are mounting.

Morgan Stanley now predicts the crisis will push the eurozone into a mild recession in the fourth quarter of this year.

In a report published today, economists at the bank said they expect the economy to contract for two quarters before resuming growth in the second quarter of next year.

The revised forecast was sparked by the risk of reduced gas flows from Russian into Europe, as well as signs that consumer and business morale are slumping due to high inflation.

Despite the slowdown, Morgan Stanley said it expected the ECB to raise interest rates at every meeting this year to 0.75pc in December.

07:41 AM

West's response to Putin starts to splinter

The UK is far less reliant on Russian gas than mainland Europe, but the interconnector pipelines are crucial to balancing supplies across the continent.

As Britain has little storage capacity, excess supplies – including liquefied natural gas imported on ships – are sent to the continent when demand is low over the summer.

During very cold spells, including the Beast from the East in 2018, gas can also be sent the other way.

But plans to cut the pipelines suggest the UK is digging in to protect its own supplies, undermining a coordinated response across Europe.

The Government told the Financial Times it was “fully confident” about the security of energy supply heading into the winter, adding that a gas emergency was “extremely unlikely”.

07:35 AM

UK plans to cut gas supplies to Europe

Good morning. 

Britain will cut off gas supplies to mainland Europe as part of an emergency plan drawn up to counter the Russian energy crisis.

The so-called interconnector pipelines to the Netherlands and Belgium would be shut down by National Grid if supplies fall short in the coming months, the Financial Times reports.

It's part of a four-stage emergency plan that could also include rationing gas to large industrial users and urging households to cut consumption.

But European gas firms warned it would undermine efforts to counter Putin's aggression and exacerbate the energy crisis on the continent.

Germany and the Netherlands have already triggered their own emergency plans after Russia slashed gas supplies to Europe, sparking fears of shortages this winter.

5 things to start your day

1) Electric vehicle shift ‘puts 22,000 jobs at risk’  Transition to electric will mean fewer jobs available and many people forced to retrain, report warns

2) Cut meat, fly less and cycle to work to achieve net zero, say climate change chiefs  Climate Change Committee's progress report ventures into the sensitive territory of lifestyle choices to help the environment

3) Inflation leaves British military spending facing cuts despite Boris Johnson’s rallying cry  Prime Minister urges allies to ‘dig deep’ on defence spending

4) Why a 30pc pay rise for doctors is far too unrealistic  British Medical Association pay demands would pile pressure on the public finances and benefit already ultra-high earners

5) Disney chief survives row over Florida 'Don't say gay' bill  Board renews embattled Bob Chapek’s contract for another three years

What happened overnight

Hong Kong stocks dropped more than 1pc this morning, following a sharp sell-off on Wall Street amid concerns about the impact of runaway inflation on the economy.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.3pc, the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.3pc and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also fell 0.3pc.

Tokyo stocks opened lower, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index down 0.7pc, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.8pc.

Coming up today

  • Corporate: Moonpig, Mulberry (full-year results); B&M, Meggitt (trading statement)

  • Economics: GDP (US), core personal consumption expenditures (US), business climate (EU), consumer confidence (EU)

