UK set for hottest day of the year so far

Temperatures are expected to rise later this week with the hottest day of the year so far and widespread sunshine predicted by the Met Office.

Wales and south-west England could hit 26C or even 27C on Thursday although there could be showers in the South of England towards the end of the week.

Cloudy weather is possible on the coast and and towards the east of England.

Can high pressure hold on for another week? Find out all the details below 👇 pic.twitter.com/3TKUGzaskI — Met Office (@metoffice) June 4, 2023

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “There will be lots of dry weather, with the sunnier skies always in the West and cloudier skies always in the East.

“Going forward, temperatures are going to be similar if not a little bit higher towards the end of the week.

“This West-East split will be continuing with temperatures as well, so in western parts of the UK, temperatures will rise to around the mid 20s while the eastern side of the UK is more likely to see mid to high teens. Particularly on the coast it will remain quite chilly in the East and quite cloudy at times.”

Many people enjoyed sunshine across the UK on Sunday, with the highest temperature recorded as 25C in Porthmadog, Wales, while Castlederg, Northern Ireland, saw 24.5C, Bournemouth recorded 24.2C and Glasgow hit a high of 24.1C for Scotland.

While temperatures are expected to remain stable throughout the first half of the week, the South West may become windier towards the end of the week, with a risk of showers and breezes across the South.

However warm sunshine will remain for many, with the high pressure dominating to give mainly fine and settled weather.

The warmest and sunniest conditions are likely to be in the West with cloudy mornings across the East.