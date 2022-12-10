UK has sent 'just two weeks' worth of artillery munitions to Ukraine'

Ukraine - BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images

Ukraine has received just two weeks' worth of artillery ammunition from the UK since the start of Russia’s invasion ten months ago.

The low figure was calculated by Labour based on the Ministry of Defence (MoD) saying it had sent "almost 100,000 rounds of artillery ammunition" to Ukraine.

That would last just 14 days according to Nato estimates that Ukrainian forces are firing up to 7,000 artillery rounds a day. The figures do not take into account deliveries of other forms of ammunition and weapons.

However, a MoD source told the Telegraph: "This ridiculous claim is highly misleading and fails to acknowledge the millions of rounds of small arms ammunition we have supplied alongside thousands of vital artillery systems and missiles.

"All which have played a decisive role in Ukraine’s ongoing military success."

The provision of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine has prompted wider concerns about the UK’s ability to restock its own Army, and to continue providing much-needed assistance to help counter Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

'Broken military procurement system'

John Healey, the shadow defence secretary, blamed the Conservatives' "broken military procurement system" for risking "the delivery of the equipment our Armed Forces need to fight, fulfil our Nato obligations and support Ukraine".

He added: "Ministers' complacency means the Army’s supplies of the weapons and ammunition we need to face down Putin’s aggression are dwindling.

"The Government must get contracts in place to restock for the British Army and for Ukraine, and step up work with Nato allies to replenish stockpiles to meet the threats we face."

Earlier this week, the UK signed a contract for domestic production of Nlaw anti-tank weapons sent to Ukraine, although the first new weapons will not be delivered until at least 2024.

It is not clear when contracts will be signed to replace other weapons sent to Ukraine, including 10,000 anti-tank weapons, 200 armoured vehicles, multi-launch rocket systems and the 100,000 rounds of artillery already provided, among others.

It came as a senior Ukrainian government figure said Kyiv needs "weapons, weapons, weapons" from its international allies and criticised the slow pace of Western deliveries.

Delays 'play into the hands' of Putin

Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, told the Telegraph that delays only "played into the hands" of Putin.

His comments echoed frustration from Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine's president, who has previously complained of slow weapons deliveries.

Mr Danilov said: "I want to emphasise that the more weapons we have, the faster we will liberate our territories.

"Of course, we would like the help being given to us to be faster and in larger volumes. This is a natural desire. The non-supply of weapons to date plays into Putin's hands.

"He needs time to bring his army, his military-industrial complex to the appropriate state. Our task is not to give him this time."

Mr Danilov insisted nothing would slow down Ukrainian operations.

"It doesn't matter to us whether it's winter or summer or any other season. Our task is to liberate our country from terrorists who have captured part of our territories and here natural phenomena have no influence on this," he said.

"The more important question is what the help from partners will be, how it will be systematically received, so that we can solve this issue as quickly as possible."