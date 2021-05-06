Royal Navy ships patrol Jersey as French boats head towards harbour in escalation of post-Brexit fishing row
Tensions escalated early Thursday off Jersey as a flotilla of around French 70 boats gathered in Saint Helier harbour in a clash over post-Brexit fishing rights.
Two Royal Navy ships, the HMS Severn and HMS Tamar, were keeping a distance, watching from just over a mile, according to reports.
The French fishermen, who had initially assembled around a mile off the island, with more boats due to arrive, were saying they would not block the harbour, with some crews setting off flares during the so far peaceful protest.
However, if so many vessels mass outside, they could restrict sea movements and the Royal Navy ships may intervene.
Some of the French fleet had left their ports in darkness, shortly after 2am, to head to Jersey.
BREAKING: French fishers flotilla off #Jersey. They are angry about access to fishing waters @itvnews pic.twitter.com/nlG6CpAycB
— Rupert Evelyn (@rupertevelyn) May 6, 2021
It comes after French maritime minister Annick Girardin warned on Tuesday that the country was ready to take “retaliatory measures”, after accusing the Channel Island of dragging its feet over issuing new licences to French boats.
A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: “HMS Severn and HMS Tamar are deploying to Jersey to conduct maritime security patrols.
“This is a strictly precautionary measure and has been agreed with the Jersey Government.”
Mathieu Vimard, deputy director of the Organisation of Normandy Fishermen, condemned new post-Brexit fishing licences for French boats.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Thursday: “It’s a big surprise to see all the ships waiting for licences.
“Those who got the licence last weekend have special conditions like maximum fishing days per year or different technical measures.
“If the Jersey government meant this position, you will kill 70 per cent of the French fleet.”
However, Jersey’s minister for external relations Ian Gorst argued the island was just following the rules agreed with the EU and branded the French response as “disproportionate”.
He said: “The trade deal is clear that when fishermen provide the evidence, then we will provide the licences, so I do think a solution can be found.”
MEP Stephanie Yon-Courtin, a member of the EU fisheries committee and councillor in Calvados in Normandy, defended the French fishermen’s actions.
She stressed: “They are upset and astonished because they don’t know when, how and how much they will be able to fish in Channel Island waters.
Pressed on whether it is right to blockade Saint Helier port, she added: “It’s not normal but logical if the UK and the Jersey government does not ask to de-escalate the thing.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday spoke to Chief Minister of Jersey, Senator John Le Fondre, and Mr Gorst, and “underlined his unwavering support” for the island.
A Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister and Chief Minister stressed the urgent need for a de-escalation in tensions and for dialogue between Jersey and France on fishing access.
Grateful to Prime Minister @BorisJohnson for speaking with @Ian_Gorst and me this evening, and offering his wholehearted support in de-escalating the tensions between Jersey and our French neighbours over fishing access.
— John Le Fondre (@John_Le_Fondre) May 5, 2021
“The Prime Minister underlined his unwavering support for Jersey. He said that any blockade would be completely unjustified. As a precautionary measure the UK will be sending two offshore patrol vessels to monitor the situation.
“They agreed the UK and Jersey Governments would continue to work closely on this issue.”
On Wednesday Mr Gorst held talks with Marc Lefevre, the president of the La Manche region of northern France, on the “difficult set of issues relating to fishing licences”.
“There are a number of important matters which we will continue to work through,” he said.
Jersey receives 95 per cent of its electricity from France through three undersea cables.
Read More
UK sending Navy ships to Jersey amid post-Brexit fishing rights row
UK hits out at ‘unacceptable’ French threats to sever Jersey’s power