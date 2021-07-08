UK to see economic bounce from Euros, says Rishi Sunak

Fans celebrating England's semi-final victory against Denmark

The UK should see an economic bounce from England's success in the Euro 2020 championship, the chancellor Rishi Sunak has said.

On Wednesday night, England reached its first major men's football final in 55 years after beating Denmark 2-1 at Wembley in a nail-biting game.

Mr Sunak said UK consumer confidence had returned after lockdown and "the football just adds to it".

But he was forced to defend his wider plans for public spending.

Speaking to the BBC's Today programme, Mr Sunak said: "Consumer confidence has already returned to pre-crisis levels and things that make us feel good are good for the economy.

"And I think you'll see that as we reopen, people are getting back to what they love doing, and for a services oriented economy like ours, events like this can have an impact."

Chancellor Rishi Sunak

Simon French, chief economist at brokers Panmure Gordon, told the BBC that England's success did have the potential to boost economic growth, alongside other factors.

"If a victory on one day coalesces with a broader feelgood factor, like we saw during during Euro 96 or the 2012 Olympics, it could boost consumer sentiment," he said.

"The difference this time is that UK households have a lot of pent-up savings due to the pandemic - we estimate about £20bn - and the speed with which they are spent is closely linked to consumer sentiment.

"Winning the final, along with lots of other things, like reopening, the easing of restrictions, could help unlock many billions of pounds worth of additional spending. But it would only be a contributing factor."

However, not everyone expects to reap the full economic benefits of the Euros. Simon Emeny, boss of pub and hotel operator Fuller, Smith & Turner, told the BBC that despite "fantastic" takings on Wednesday night, social distancing restrictions had curbed profits.

"This is why 19 July [when Covid rules end] can't come soon enough for the sector," he said.

"Even [during the final] on Sunday, when our pubs will be pretty busy, we're operating at seriously reduced capacity and we just won't be able to satisfy demand."

This week, the Office for Budgetary Responsibility (OBR) warned the government faced an "increasingly risky" situation as the costs of Covid mount and debt has soared.

The fiscal watchdog said there were no plans to fund about £10bn a year of Covid spending on areas such as health and transport, and said cuts to government departments, tax rises or looser rules on borrowing might be needed.

'Spreading opportunity'

But Mr Sunak defended his spending record, saying he was "delivering on the promises we were elected to deliver". He said new spending plans would be set out at the Spending Review this autumn.

"[The OBR] were commenting on our existing spending plans - and just so people know what those spending plans involve, they involve us spending an extra £100bn a year more at the end of the parliament than at the beginning.

"I think people will look at that and say this is a government committed to investing in public services, like the NHS, like schools, like police and spreading opportunity around the country."

He also defended a decision to phase out a £20-a-week increase to universal credit brought in to support the most vulnerable during the pandemic.

Campaigners say the extra money - which is worth around £1,000 a year - has made the difference for some families between getting by and falling further into poverty.

But Mr Sunak told the BBC the uplift was always meant to be temporary and the government was supporting the poorest with increases to the National Living Wage and more apprenticeships.