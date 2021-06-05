UK says G7 finance ministers' talks are 'productive'

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry said G7 finance ministers who are meeting in London for a second day of talks on Saturday had made progress in their negotiations.

"Chancellor Rishi Sunak and fellow G7 finance ministers take a break following a morning of productive discussions in London," Britain's Treasury said below a photograph of finance ministers and other senior officials which it posted on its Twitter account. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden)