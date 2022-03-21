UK says bulk of Russian forces more than 25 kms from centre of Kyiv

March 21 (Reuters) - Russian forces advancing on Kyiv from the north-east have stalled and the bulk of its forces remain more than 25 kilometres from the centre of the city, British military intelligence said on Monday.

"Heavy fighting continues north of Kyiv," the Ministry of Defence said. "Forces advancing from the direction of Hostomel to the north-west have been repulsed by fierce Ukrainian resistance." (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)