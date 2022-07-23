UK’s ‘runaway’ health spending costs £10k per household – but produces some of the worst results

UK health spending worst outcomes in Europe - Morsa Images

UK health spending is costing around £10,000 per household, with the third highest share of GDP in Europe, a major report has found.

It shows that Britain has one of the most costly health systems – and some of the worst outcomes.

The study by think tank Civitas suggested almost 50,000 people a year are dying in the UK for want of effective medical intervention.

The research tracking 19 wealthy countries found that only the United States fared worse.

Britain also came second worst for life expectancy, having seen a fall in the last decade while the average lifespan rose across the rest of the developed world.

The findings examine funding levels even before the Government raised National Insurance by 1.25 percentage points in April, raising billions more from the taxpayer.

The report’s authors said the trends were evidence of “runaway” spending, and called for reforms to ensure resources were used wisely.

On Saturday, The Telegraph launches a data tracker, allowing readers to compare the performance of all hospitals and see how their local service compares.

It shows where patients are most likely to face a long wait in A&E, suffer long delays awaiting cancer diagnosis or wait months for crucial tests. The analysis also discloses the NHS trusts which have consistently had higher death rates than would be expected.

The Civitas international study shows the UK faring worst for five-year survival for colon cancer, second worst for lung and stomach cancer, and towards the bottom of the charts for breast cancer. And it shows how the share of spending on healthcare has surged, while the economy shrank.

Health services cost the average household £9,840 in 2020, rising to £10,560 in 2021, the analysis showed. The findings, from an analysis of Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development data, showed that Britons saw health spending go up by 14 per cent on a per person measure between 2019 and 2020.

This was the largest increase of all 19 comparable countries and up by 43 per cent since 2011. Between 2019 and 2021, the increase in health spending as a proportion of GDP was higher than any comparable country that provided data. The rise of 20.2 per cent compared with an average of 9.9 per cent among 10 countries that provided data.

Although all figures track spending through the pandemic, including the vaccination programme and PPE, separate data covering England’s “core” health costs, which excludes this, shows a 17 per cent rise between 2019-20 and 2022-23, authors said.

The major report, which examines 16 key healthcare measures, showed that the UK has some of the worst survival rates for common cancers, including bowel, lung and stomach disease.

The analysis suggested 49,875 deaths a year in the UK are linked to substandard healthcare and lack of medical interventions - with only the United States faring worse. If the UK had simply matched the average performance of the other 18 countries in 2018, almost 10,000 lives could have been saved, the authors said.

The figures - for “amenable” mortality - which used official data, represented deaths likely to have been avoided “through more effective and timely health interventions”.

Politicians should ‘face up to the reality’

Tim Knox, the report author, said: “These new figures should challenge politicians to face up to the reality of runaway health spending. We need a proper debate in this country.

“Our national income fell significantly during the pandemic and the economy still looks weak. Yet our health spending has risen faster than any other country.”

He added: “It is time for politicians from all parties to catch up. They must accept that the NHS is not delivering the results that we should expect. Minor reforms to the system and slogans about how much they love the NHS do nothing to address far deeper, structural problems.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “The pandemic put unprecedented pressure on health and care services and so record investment is necessary to deliver the biggest catch up programme in the NHS’s history.

“We’ve set out a plan to bust the Covid backlogs and this is already delivering results – two-year wait times for NHS treatments have fallen by more than 80 per cent since February, and one million extra scans have been delivered through over 90 new community diagnostic centres.

“We will continue to work with the NHS to boost productivity and efficiency, and to ensure every penny is spent wisely. The NHS has agreed to double its annual efficiency target from 1.1 per cent to 2.2 per cent - freeing up £4.75 billion to fund NHS priority areas over the next three years.”