Coronavirus: UK retail rebound stronger than expected in July

Total UK retail sales continued to rebound more strongly than expected in July, the first full month where the whole sector was allowed to re-open physical stores.

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show the volume of retail sales rising 2% month-on-month, when analysts had expected a 0.2% boost. Some analysts had expected contraction.

The quantity and value of total sales also smashed through levels in the month before lockdown, with both up 4.4% on February. They were also higher than levels seen in June 2019.

The figures come after what Michael Hewson, Chief Market Analyst at CMC Markets UK, called a “decent rebound” in May and June in consumer spending.

In comments before the latest figures were published, he had predicted decent weather and more stable infection rates than the US would see “more positive, if a little cautious, retail activity” in the latest data.

But online retail sales declined 7% month-on-month, and clothing store sales were still down 25.7% than February levels. Fuel sales were also lower.

The data comes in spite of the continued economic turmoil facing the UK, with a wave of high street job losses in recent months and the country officially entering recession. Social distancing, uncertainty and wider economic upheaval continue to hammer firms in many sectors.

“Despite total levels of sales increasing to slightly above pre-pandemic levels, not all retail sectors experienced this bounce back,” said the ONS on Friday.

The figures also come after official stats earlier this week showed the UK inflation rate rose to 1% in July. Year-on-year growth in prices was up from 0.6% in June.

Rising fuel prices and an increase in the cost of haircuts and private dental appointments were among the factors that drove an unexpected increase in the inflation rate.