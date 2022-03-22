UK and Republic of Ireland in line to host Euro 2028 after no one else bids

The four UK nations and the Republic of Ireland are likely to be confirmed as hosts of Euro 2028 in a fortnight after no other countries bid to stage the tournament.

A deadline for submissions is set for Wednesday, but barring a late unexpected entry, the UK-Ireland bid will be the only one on the table. This means the process of confirming the hosts can be expedited, with a meeting of Uefa’s executive committee on 7 April providing the opportunity to rubber stamp the decision.

Potential rivals have fallen away after the five nations confirmed interest enthusiastically supported by the tournament organisers, Uefa. Italy is expected to bid for Euro 2032 instead, and a potential Russian bid has been made impossible by the invasion of Ukraine.

With Wembley set to host the final, and matches to be held in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and elsewhere in England, the tournament offers Uefa the closest thing to a guarantee of sold-out stadiums and the chance to recoup money lost to the pandemic.

A decision to determine the number of nations competing in 2028, with an increase from 24 countries to 32 deemed likely, will be made by Uefa before the end of the year.

The five nations prioritised a bid for Euro 2028 after deciding to drop plans to stage the World Cup in 2030. The UK government had expressed a strong desire to host the World Cup but a feasibility study conducted by the English FA found “many areas of uncertainty” with the proposal.

The bid has not been damaged by the disorder that marred last July’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley.