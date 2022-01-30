UK reports lowest daily Covid figures since December 14

The UK reported 72,727 Covid cases and 296 deaths on Saturday, according to the latest daily figures.

It is the lowest rise in daily cases since December 14 in a sign that the Omicron wave may finally be receding.

The rise in infections brings the total to 16,333,980, while the total number of deaths stands at 155,613.

Cases have fallen 10 per cent in a week, though fatalities are up 3 per cent in a fortnight.

Elsewhere, a further 53,124 booster doses of the Covid vaccine were given out on Friday. It brings the total to 37,211,022.

And another 32,964 people received their second dose, meaning 48,347,597 Britons are now double jabbed.

The figures come as researchers announced they had discovered abnormalities in the lungs of long Covid patients who have breathlessness which cannot be detected with routine tests.

The Explain study uses xenon, an odourless, colourless, tasteless and chemically non-reactive gas, to investigate possible lung damage in the patients who have not been admitted to hospital, but continue to experience the symptom.

The initial results of the study suggest there is significantly impaired gas transfer from the lungs to the bloodstream in the long Covid patients despite other tests – including CT scans – coming back as normal.

Elsewhere, the prime minister could finally get sight of the highly anticipated “partygate” inquiry report from senior civil servant Sue Gray as early as this weekend, after police insisted they had not delayed its publication.

No 10 had still not received a copy of the report into possible lockdown breaches in Downing Street and Whitehall on Saturday morning.

It is widely believed that either Chancellor Rishi Sunak or Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are frontrunners to win the top job if the Prime Minister is ousted.

Scotland Yard confirmed on Friday evening that it had received the material requested from the Cabinet Office to support its investigation.

The force said officers would examine this “without fear or favour” to establish whether any rules were broken.