UK reports another 29,520 Covid cases and 93 new deaths, daily figures show

Covid-19 samples (PA Wire)

There were 29,520 new Covid-19 cases reported in the UK on Saturday, according to the latest government figures.

A further 93 people have died with the virus - taking the total number of coronavirus deaths in the UK to 130,894.

While the number of people testing positive for the virus each day remains similiar, deaths attributed to the disease appear to be dropping slightly.

On Friday there were 32,700 new infections and 100 deaths recorded.

On Tuesday the country marked the deadliest day since March, with 146 deaths recorded

Wednesday saw the highest surge in coronavirus infections this week with 29,612, following on from Tuesday’s 23,510 new infections, while on Monday 25,161 were recorded.

Read More

Carrie Johnson urges pregnant women to get the Covid vaccine

Covid live: New South Wales ‘in worst ever Covid situation’

UK records 32,700 new Covid infections and 100 more deaths