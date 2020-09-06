UK Reports 2,988 New Coronavirus Cases – The Biggest Increase In Three Months

The UK has recorded almost 3,000 new cases of Covid-19 in a single day – the largest increase in more than three months.

Government data published on Sunday showed an increase of 2,988 cases over the previous 24 hours.

It was the biggest jump in new cases since May 23, when the positive coronavirus tests of another 2,959 people were reported.

Over the previous week, the UK had reported between 1,295 and 1,940 new Covid-19 cases each day.

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth called the increase in cases “deeply concerning”, calling it a “stark reminder there is no room for complacency in suppressing Covid”.

Deeply concerning increase in cases and a stark reminder there is no room for complacency in suppressing Covid.



Combined with ongoing testing fiasco with ill people told to drive for miles, Matt Hancock must comes to Commons tomorrow to explain approach.https://t.co/G8uRBLu6Q4 — Jonathan Ashworth 😷 (@JonAshworth) September 6, 2020

However, while there has been a sharp increase in the number of reported cases, the number of people dying in the UK has remained low.

The deaths of two people with Covid-19 were reported in the UK on Sunday.

In comparison, on May 23 – the last time the number of new cases neared 3,000 – the deaths of 220 coronavirus patients were recorded.

The number of people in hospital in the UK with coronavirus has also remained low, with 756 people hospitalised with Covid-19 as of Thursday.

At the height of the crisis in April, there were almost 20,000 people in hospital with coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the UK has seen a significant increase in the number of people being tested for the virus in recent months.

Yvonne Doyle, the medical director of Public Health England, said 2,576 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in England overnight, compared to 1,477 on Saturday.

Doyle said that most of the new cases were people tested in the...

